Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk's father worried his son might be 'assassinated', claims report

    Elon Musk's father has said that his billionaire son could be assassinated. Errol Musk, 77, criticised a recent report, which claimed that Tesla CEO's influence weighs on government decisions.

    Elon Musk father worried his son might be assassinated claims report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Elon Musk's father has reportedly said that his billionaire son could be assassinated. Errol Musk, 77, criticised a recent report in The New Yorker, which claimed that Tesla CEO's influence weighs on government decisions around space, Ukraine, social media, and electric vehicles. The report also emphasised the significance of Starlink satellites from SpaceX in the conflict in Ukraine.

    "It's a hit job, a shadow government-sponsored opening salvo on Elon," the elder Musk told media. “The artillery-like softening up of the enemy before the actual attack and preparing of the ever-submissive people for the attack," he added.

    Also Read | Shocking! 37,000 alien species identified, costs humans over $400 billion per year: Report

    And when asked whether he feared the "shadow government" could assassinate his son, he replied, "Yes."  The SpaceX CEO appears to have a strained relationship with his father and has previously called him a "terrible human being."

    When Elon Musk paid $44 billion to acquire Twitter in October of last year, he faced a great deal of criticism. On the social networking site, which he just relaunched as X, he has been charged of permitting an increase in hate speech and misinformation.

    Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of the Russian space agency, issued a subliminal threat against the richest man in the world in May of last year over the provision of Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine. At that time, Musk had joked about it, saying, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya."

    Also Read | North Korea's Kim Jong Un plans rare trip to Russia for arms talks with Vladimir Putin amid Ukraine war

    Musk's father also slammed an AI-generated pic of his son as “totally inaccurate” and shared childhood photos to prove his point. In April, Errol revealed details about his claim to have once bought a share in an emerald business in Zambia, which Elon has disputed.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking 37,000 alien species identified, costs humans over $400 billion per year: Report snt

    Shocking! 37,000 alien species identified, costs humans over $400 billion per year: Report

    Explainer Demystifying the Global South and the power it wields

    Demystifying the Global South and the power it wields

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un plans rare trip to Russia for arms talks with Vladimir Putin amid Ukraine war snt

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un plans rare trip to Russia for arms talks with Vladimir Putin amid Ukraine war

    France bans female students from wearing abaya robes in schools; sparks political debate snt

    France bans female students from wearing abaya robes in schools; sparks political debate

    WATCH Indian man's Bollywood-style proposal to girlfriend at Auckland airport wins hearts snt

    WATCH: Indian man's Bollywood-style proposal to girlfriend at Auckland airport wins hearts

    Recent Stories

    Family of Malayalam actress Aparna Nair alleges husband's involvement in her tragic demise; Read to know more ATG EAI

    Family of Malayalam actress Aparna Nair alleges husband's involvement in her tragic demise; Read to know more

    Shocking 37,000 alien species identified, costs humans over $400 billion per year: Report snt

    Shocking! 37,000 alien species identified, costs humans over $400 billion per year: Report

    Janmashtami sweets: 7 tempting treats to satisfy your sweet tooth AJR EAI

    Janmashtami sweets: 7 tempting treats to satisfy your sweet tooth

    Google Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro to debut on October 4 Check out expected colour options price more gcw

    Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to debut on October 4; Check out expected colour options & more

    Amritsar artist crafts giant portrait of US President Joe Biden ahead of G20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Amritsar artist crafts giant portrait of US President Joe Biden ahead of G20 Summit | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon