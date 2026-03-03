Iran's envoy Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi says his country is fighting a 'military war' with the US and Israel, but a bigger 'narrative war' of fake news about regime change is the main challenge. He refutes claims of widespread opposition.

Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi, Special Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran, said the country is fighting a "military war" against the United States and Israel as well as a "fake news war" driven by what he described as fake news and claims of regime change. Ilahi, in a conversation with ANI, said that several Iranians came out to protest the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran.

Iran fighting two wars: Military and Narrative

"Actually, we are facing two wars. The first war, which is very heavy and is a big war, is a narrative war, and the second war is a military war. We can handle our military war against America and Israel. But there is another war which is much bigger than this first one. And the second major war is narrative war. In narrative war, they fabricate a lot of fake news, which is not true and which is not correct. And they say the people of Iran want the regime change. Okay, who are the people of Iran?"

"The people of Iran are living in Iran. Not, for instance, 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, or 10,000 Iranians who are living out of Iran, and they are against the Islamic Republic of Iran. But during the last times, when they said that the regime changed and they wanted to do something against Iran. More than five million people just only in Tehran came out and declared that they are supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.

Ilahi said that the world closed its eyes towards those who supported Iran and saw those who spoke against the regime. "Now at the moment, in this situation and in these circumstances, all Iranians have come out, and they show their sympathy, solidarity and also support to the government. Not every Iranian wanted regime change. But unfortunately, they closed their eyes to the reality, and they just looked for some people who are living out of Iran, and no one observed anything about them, and they will not account for it," he said.

'Death of Supreme Leader has united Iran'

Ilahi then told ANI that the loss of the Supreme Leader is a huge loss, and his death has united Iran. "I would like also to offer my condolences for all free people in all the world for the martyrdom of Shaheed Aytullah al-Azmah, Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. And this is a very big loss, and we became offered, and we hope that we will win in this situation. Regarding your question, actually, the situation in Iran is very, very, very good with high ambition. And the people of Iran are united after the attack on our country," he said.

"And especially when the people heard the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, they came out. And till that day up to now, they never go back to their houses, even at midnight in the snow or in the rain. They are in the street, and they support Iranian government. They support Iranian army. They support Iranian military, and they are looking for victory in this war," he added.

'Regime is in the heart of Iranians'

He said that the regime is in the heart of Iranians, and it is much in control. "Of course. Please, if you want to know the position of the regime in the hearts of Iranians, you have to see it in the rally of Iranians when they come out for 22nd of Bahman, which is day of victory of Iran on National Day. When they came out after the martyrdom of General Soleimani, how they came out and you could see them! They are Iranian. They are not from outside. They are not from our neighbours. They are exactly Iranian. And they came out, and they showed there's some party and support for the government," he said.

Attacks target US bases, not neighbours

Ilahi said that Iran's attacks on its neighbours are to destroy American bases and not hostility towards its neighbours. "Actually, it's a very good question. You raise it, and thank you very much for this question. Iran, during the last hundreds of years, has never attacked any neighbours and always wants to have a good relationship with its neighbours. And actually, in our relationship with our neighbours, it was very, very, very good. And never, ever did we attack our neighbours. But there is something which we have to know. America is far from Iran by thousands of kilometres. America is not our neighbour. America is not in this region. But America and Israel used some bases from our neighbour's country, especially in the Persian Gulf. They used these bases and attacked Iran. These bases actually are American bases," he said.

He said that Iran is trying to protect itself from American bases. "It's not for our neighbours. It's not for Arab countries. We don't have any other option. If we want to defend ourselves, what can we do? We have to attack these American bases, and we inform Arab countries, our friends, our good neighbours, that we are not going to attack you. We respect all conditions or borders; we don't have any options. We have to defend ourselves. If we keep quiet, we sit silent; America, from these bases, attacks us day and night. 24-7 hours," he said.

Ilahi said he was not sure whether Saudi Aramco had been attacked, but added that if it had been, it was because it was in the hands of the Americans. "Actually, Aramco, I'm not sure it was attacked by Iran. But this refinery was also attacked because they were supporting aircraft, American aircraft. Actually, we hope that immediately and at this second, the war stops. But this is not in our hand. This is in the hands of America and the Zionist regime. They started; they have to stop it," he said.

Qatar denies involvement in campaign against Iran

Meanwhile, Majed al-Ansari, the spokesperson of Qatar's Foreign Ministry, has stressed in a social media post that the country "has not been part of the campaign" against Iran. Qatar has not been part of the campaign targeting Iran. We are exercising our right in self defense and deterring Iranian attacks against our country. We urge media outlets to use credible Qataris sources when reporting on Qatar. — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) March 3, 2026

"We are exercising our right in self-defence and deterring Iranian attacks against our country. We urge media outlets to use credible Qatari sources when reporting on Qatar," he said. (ANI)