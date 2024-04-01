Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Elections now': Thousands rally against Netanyahu's Govt in Israel amid Gaza war; WATCH dramatic videos

    On Sunday, Jerusalem witnessed tens of thousands take to the streets in protest against Benjamin Netanyahu's government and the exemptions given to ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from military service.

    'Elections now': Thousands rally against Netanyahu's Govt in Israel amid Gaza war; WATCH dramatic videos
    On Sunday, Jerusalem witnessed tens of thousands take to the streets in protest against Benjamin Netanyahu's government and the exemptions given to ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from military service. The scene evoked memories of the large-scale protests of the previous year. Various protest organizations, some of which were instrumental in the significant demonstrations of 2023, orchestrated the rally outside the Knesset, urging for a new election to oust the current government.

    In addition, the demonstrators demand a more equitable distribution of the army duty that binds the majority of Israelis. The IDF has suffered its highest-ever casualty toll in years after the Hamas strike on October 7 and the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with about 600 troops lost so far.

    According to Israel's N12 News, it appeared to be the biggest protest since the start of the conflict. The news websites Ynet and Haaretz reported that tens of thousands of people attended.

    The security lapse in the Hamas raid on southern Israel, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and more than 250 hostages being transferred to Gaza, has drawn harsh condemnation for Netanyahu's cabinet.

    "This government is a complete and utter failure," 74-year-old Nurit Robinson was quoted as saying by AFP. "They will lead us into the abyss."

    The conflict in the Palestinian enclave has intensified a persistent source of tension within Israeli society, further destabilizing Netanyahu's coalition government. At the heart of this tension are exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students from serving in the country's conscript military.

    With a looming March 31 deadline for the government to enact legislation addressing this longstanding issue, Netanyahu submitted a last-minute request to the Supreme Court for a 30-day extension.

    In a gesture of compromise, the Supreme Court granted government officials until April 30 to present additional arguments. However, in an interim decision, it also mandated a halt to state funding for seminary students eligible for conscription starting Monday.

    Protesters, adorned with blue and white Israeli flags, voiced their demand for "elections now" through chants.

    During a news conference in Jerusalem, Netanyahu expressed confidence in finding a resolution to the ongoing issues. He emphasized the potential paralysis of the country for months if an election were held amid the ongoing conflict, asserting that Israel was on the brink of victory.

    Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, families of hostages and their supporters staged a protest, blocking a major highway. They voiced their frustration with what they perceived as Netanyahu's failure to secure the return of their loved ones.

