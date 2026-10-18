A viral video of an Egyptian newborn has captured widespread attention due to his unusually relaxed posture shortly after birth. Filmed by a local pediatrician, the infant is seen resting with hands behind his head and legs crossed, resembling a carefree adult.

Most newborns spend their first hours adjusting to the world around them. But one Egyptian baby appears to have taken a rather different approach — by looking completely relaxed, as though he has already figured out the secret to life.

A video of the newborn, shared by Cairo-based paediatrician and neonatologist Dr Islam Eldeh, has caught the internet’s attention thanks to the little one’s remarkably laid-back posture. The baby was seen resting calmly after a procedure following birth, appearing so comfortable that viewers could not resist imagining what might be going through his mind.

In the clip, the newborn lies back with his hands behind his head and one leg resting over the other, creating a pose more commonly associated with someone enjoying a carefree afternoon than a baby who has only just entered the world.

Watch the viral video here:

The sight quickly became a source of amusement on social media. Many viewers joked that the child seemed to have mastered the art of relaxation before even beginning his life journey. Others imagined him sitting back and waiting for the world to take care of everything.

The unusual posture also earned the baby comparisons to a king enjoying his royal privileges. The video attracted widespread attention, with reports from other outlets indicating that it had received millions of views.

What made the moment particularly entertaining was the contrast between the newborn’s age and his seemingly confident demeanour. While adults often complain about daily stress, deadlines and responsibilities, the little one appeared entirely unbothered in the brief clip.

Of course, a baby’s resting position cannot tell us what the child is thinking or feeling. Newborns can naturally display different movements and postures, and a single video captures only one moment.

Still, the adorable scene has offered social media users a welcome dose of humour, turning an ordinary hospital moment into an unexpected viral sensation.