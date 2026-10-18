Outgoing UK High Commissioner Lindy Cameron hailed the signing of the 'Vision 2035' framework and the FTA in an emotional farewell note. She reflected on her 2.5-year tenure, noting the growing partnership between the two countries.

Outgoing UK High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, on Sunday, hailed the signing of the future-focused ‘Vision 2035’ framework and the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) during her tenure as she penned an emotional note signing off from her post.

Sharing a series of posts on X, looking back at her two-and-a-half-year tenure as the UK High Commissioner to India, Cameron noted that the partnership between the two countries has grown. She wrote, “Phir Milenge! As my time as British High Commissioner to India comes to an end, I’m leaving with a full heart and countless memories. The UK-India partnership has grown in ambition and breadth, bringing our governments, businesses and people closer than ever. I’m enormously proud to have played my part in that story. Keep following @UKinIndia, because there’s loads more still to come.” https://x.com/Lindy_Cameron/status/2111670981995479192

Key Achievements Highlighted

“We have achieved a lot together in 2 and a half years: the signing of the future-focused Vision 2035 framework, an historic Free Trade Agreement now in effect, new partnerships in defence, technology, climate and education, and countless new connections driving growth across every corner of both our countries,” an X post read.

The India-UK (United Kingdom) Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) grants zero-duty access on nearly 99 per cent of India's exports, covering almost 100 per cent of the trade value.

'India Certainly Won’t Leave Me'

As her biggest takeaway, Cameron highlighted the conversations with Indians and expressed gratitude for the kindness shown towards her family here. “My biggest takeaway? India is massive, fascinating, impossible to sum up, and even harder to say goodbye to. Thank you for the conversations and the chai, for challenging me and taking me on such a fantastic journey. I leave with huge gratitude for the warmth and kindness you’ve shown me and my family; with immense optimism for the future of our partnership, and one certainty: I leave India, but India certainly won’t leave me,” she said.

Leadership Transition

Congratulating Ben Mellor, who will be the Acting High Commissioner to India, she said, “The India-UK relationship has extraordinary momentum. I can think of no better person to continue that momentum than my great friend, former boss and deputy, Ben Mellor, who knows India far better than me. He will be Acting High Commissioner to India from Monday. Please give him all the same support, challenge and friendship you have given me. Good luck, Ben, and thank you!”

Cameron has been designated as the incoming Permanent Under-Secretary (PUS) at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), marking the first time a woman has assumed the post. (ANI)