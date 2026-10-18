Elon Musk recently revealed the redesigned Tesla Roadster, which showcased impressive airborne maneuvers using technology inspired by SpaceX. Although it is not a fully flying car and production is slated for 2028, the futuristic demonstration sparked a massive meme frenzy across social media.

Elon Musk’s latest Tesla Roadster reveal has sent social media into a meme frenzy, with users imagining what would happen if cars could actually take to the skies. The redesigned electric sports car was showcased on October 15, performing dramatic mid-air manoeuvres that looked more like scenes from a science-fiction movie than a conventional vehicle demonstration.

The demonstration featured the Roadster performing flips and brief airborne movements using technology inspired by SpaceX. However, the vehicle is not a conventional flying car capable of sustained flight. Musk has indicated that production could begin in 2028, although the vehicle and its proposed capabilities are yet to reach full production.

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While the futuristic display grabbed attention, internet users quickly turned the spectacle into comedy. Bollywood became a major part of the conversation, with people recalling the gravity-defying car stunts associated with filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn.

One X user jokingly addressed Musk, writing, “dear elon musk, stop copying our legend rohit shetty.” Another post imagined the chaos of owning the vehicle in India, declaring, “Tesla Roadster moments after its India launch.”

The jokes did not stop at Bollywood references. Users also imagined what everyday traffic might look like if cars began flying over congested roads. One viral post summed up the possibility with the line, “Traffic is a bit heavy in the Z-axis today.”

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Other memes poked fun at car insurance companies, parking problems and the prospect of flying vehicles navigating India's famously unpredictable roads. Some users even brought up Taarzan: The Wonder Car, suggesting that Bollywood had imagined extraordinary automotive technology long before Tesla's latest showcase.

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The Roadster's reveal has therefore become more than a technology story. While Tesla's ambitious plans have sparked curiosity about the future of electric vehicles, the internet has supplied its own entertaining vision of that future—one filled with flying traffic, cinematic stunts and plenty of jokes at Musk's expense.