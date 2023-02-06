Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Death toll rises to 912; World powers rush to provide support

    Turkey's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has said that nearly 912 people were killed and 5,383 were injured, adding that the authorities couldn't anticipate how high the death toll might advance, and rescue operation is still underway. Early Monday, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey and Syria.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    The combined death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has risen to 1,300, according to official data. Turkey's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has said that nearly 912 people were killed and 5,383 were injured. The President said that the authorities couldn't anticipate how high the death toll might advance, and rescue operation is still underway. Additionally, he said over 45 countries have so far offered support; those are, 

    1) India 
    The Indian government said that two teams from the National Disaster Response Force, each comprising 100 people with specially trained dog squads, were ready to be flown to the disaster region for search and rescue operations. In collaboration with the Turkish government, medical teams and relief supplies were being prepared.

    2) United Nations World Health Organisation 
    World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros said the organisation's network of emergency medical teams had been mobilised to provide critical health care to the earthquake's injured and most vulnerable affected. 

    3) European Union
    Activating its emergency Copernicus satellite mapping tool to help first responders on the ground, the 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the EU has been in touch with Turkish authorities, according to European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic.

    4) Russia
    Russia's emergency ministry said two IL-76 planes carrying 100 rescuers were ready to fly to Turkey if needed. President Vladimir Putin also sent messages to Turkey and Syria, where Russian troops have been assisting the Syrian military, expressing condolences to both presidents and offering assistance.

    5) Poland
    Interior and Administration Minister Mariusz Kaminski said Poland would send the HUSAR rescue force, which includes 76 firefighters and eight rescue dogs.

    6) Ukraine 
    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that his country is prepared to assist. "We are close to friendly Turkish people right now, ready to provide the necessary help," he said. 

    7) Israel
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered that the authorities make immediate preparations to give medical and search and rescue assistance.

    8) Spain
    Teams of Spanish urban rescuers are getting ready to travel to Turkey. Spain's Interior Ministry and officials from the Defense Ministry and other departments are working together to send the crews there sooner. 

    9) Taiwan
    Taiwan's fire service said it had a team of 130 people ready to deploy to Turkey, along with five search dogs and 13 tonnes of assistance, and was awaiting a response from Turkey.

    10) Greece
    Greek Prime Minister Kyrikos Mitsotakis supported Turkey, saying that Greece was mobilising its resources and would provide rapid assistance.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 6:07 PM IST
