Australia will repatriate several 11th and 12th-century antiquities to India, including a Bhadrakali trident and Nandi idol from Tamil Nadu. PM Modi thanked PM Albanese for the move, which strengthens the India-Australia strategic partnership.

Australia is set to repatriate several antiquities of cultural significance to India, underlining the importance of cooperation and the protection and preservation of cultural heritage. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a press briefing on Thursday, said, "Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Albanese for the repatriation to India of cultural artifacts."

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Details of Repatriated Artefacts

According to the Ministry of Culture, these artefacts include a ceremonial bronze trident of Goddess Bhadrakali, a majestic granite idol of Nandi, and a basalt sculpture depicting the six-headed Karttikeya. All of these items date back to the 11th and 12th centuries and were originally sourced from historic temples in Tamil Nadu. https://x.com/ASIGoI/status/2075183497208349091?s=20

Earlier today, at the India-Australia Joint Summit statement, the Prime Ministers welcomed progress on the voluntary and unconditional repatriation of the First Nations ancestor held in India, and separately, the repatriation of Telugu remains housed in Australia. Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Albanese for the voluntary return to India of several cultural artefacts held in Australian collecting institutions.

PM Modi Hails Indian Diaspora in Australia

Meanwhile earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a community reception programme by the Indian diaspora in Melbourne where he lauded the community and highlighted the strength of partnership between India and Australia.

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday in a post on X said how Prime Minister Modi and Albanese noted the important role of the Indian diaspora and students in strengthening of India-Australia relations. "The warmth, energy and affection of the community underscored the enduring bonds that connect the two countries. PM Modi underscored the Indian community's contributions to Australia's growth through merit, multiculturalism and mateship. He further highlighted the contributions of the Indian diaspora in the transformative growth India is witnessing," he added. https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2075170573475512677?s=20

In a post on X, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Our Indian community has contributed so much to the story of modern Australia. And it's made our country a better place." https://x.com/AlboMP/status/2075163965664153616?s=20

Strengthening India-Australia Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Australia has seen 18 major outcomes spanning defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, significantly expanding the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (ANI)