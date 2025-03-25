user
user

Will GameStop Reveal Crypto Plans In Q4 Report? Retail Traders Feel Bullish About ‘Meme Stock’ Darling

Recent reports suggest GameStop is exploring alternative investments and speculation grew after CEO Ryan Cohen shared a photo with Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy.

Will GameStop Reveal Crypto Plans In Q4 Report? Retail Traders Feel Bullish About ‘Meme Stock’ Darling
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

GameStop Corp (GME) started the week on firm footing ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, where investors will look for updates on its store rationalization and potential investment in cryptocurrencies.

GME gained 3.5% on Monday, adding to the 7.4% gains last week.

According to estimates from Koyfin, the video games retailer is expected to report a 17.6% fall in adjusted sales to $1.48 billion.

Analysts also anticipate adjusted earnings to narrow to $0.08 per share from $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter.

GameStop's revenue fell 20% in the third quarter to $860 million. However, it managed to post a net profit of $17.4 million, compared to a net loss a year ago, thanks to various cost-saving efforts, including shutting down some stores and a push towards higher-margin items.

The Q3 results were seen as positive, given that the retailer has struggled recently due to lackluster video game sales and increased competition from e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.com (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY).

In Tuesday’s report, most analysts will look for comments on the company's cryptocurrency play.

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen confirmed last month that he received a proposal from Strive Asset Management to convert the retailer's nearly $5 billion cash reserve into Bitcoin. However, he has not indicated whether the company will pursue the idea.

In February, reports suggested GameStop was exploring alternative investments, including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Speculation grew after Cohen shared a photo with Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.

Whether the company confirms or not, the stock could see big swings. GME is a well-known “meme stock” — an equity whose price moves widely on social media and retail investor commentary rather than business fundamentals.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment climbed into the 'bullish' territory from 'neutral' the previous day. Posts around the stock jumped over 400% in the past 24 hours.

One bullish user said they think GameStop could report a cash balance of over $6 billion, while another noted expectation of an $80 million-$100 million profit for the full year.

In response to a Stocktwits post about GME expectations, several users said they were holding the stock ahead of the earnings report.

GME shares are down over 18% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pinterest Rallies After Analyst Says Recent Pullback Creates Attractive Buying Opportunity: Retail Sentiment Diverges

Pinterest Rallies After Analyst Says Recent Pullback Creates Attractive Buying Opportunity: Retail Sentiment Diverges

Prairie Operating Stock Slips After-Hours On Pricing $38.5M Stock Offering

Prairie Operating Stock Slips After-Hours On Pricing $38.5M Stock Offering

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed AI Cloud Firm Sees Strong Retail Interest As It Targets $2.7B Raise

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed AI Cloud Firm Sees Strong Retail Interest As It Targets $2.7B Raise

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex rally for 7th consecutive session, open higher on March 25 AJR

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex rally for 7th consecutive session, open higher on March 25

Atomera Stock Sinks Aftermarket On Departure Of VP Shawn Thomas, But Retail Sentiment Improves

Atomera Stock Sinks Aftermarket On Departure Of VP Shawn Thomas, But Retail Sentiment Improves

Recent Stories

Job resignation mistakes: What not to do when quitting AJR

Job resignation mistakes: What not to do when quitting

IPL 2025: DC batter Ashutosh Sharma reveals how he pulled off the heist against LSG HRD

IPL 2025: DC batter Ashutosh Sharma reveals how he pulled off the heist against LSG

UP SHOCKER! Photographer killed for making married woman's photos viral on Instagram; brother, cousin arrested ddr

UP SHOCKER! Photographer killed for making married woman's photos viral on Instagram; brother, cousin arrested

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 5 reasons why we AVOID Garlic, Onion ATG

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 5 reasons why we AVOID Garlic, Onion

L2 Empuraan': College in Bengaluru announces holiday on Mohanlal starrer release Day; Read on ATG

'L2 Empuraan': College in Bengaluru announces holiday on Mohanlal starrer release Day; Read on

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

Video Icon
BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Video Icon
Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon