The Indian Navy and Air Force successfully rescued 20 Iranian crew members from the hijacked vessel Azini. The Iranian Embassy commended the Indian Armed Forces for their swift, coordinated, and professional humanitarian rescue operation.

Iranian Embassy Expresses Gratitude

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday thanked the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for rescuing 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates during a coordinated operation in the Arabian Sea. Commending the Indian Armed Forces for their efforts, the Embassy acknowledged India's role in extending humanitarian assistance and safeguarding lives beyond its territorial boundaries.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for their successful operation to rescue the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates." "We highly commend the professionalism, courage and effective coordination demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting India's strong commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and its role in saving lives beyond borders," it added.

The Embassy further described the humanitarian operation as a reflection of the longstanding ties between the two countries, underlining the "spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Iran and India." "We extend our sincere gratitude to all those involved in ensuring the safe rescue of the Iranian crew."

Details of the Indian Navy Operation

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Indian Navy rescued all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel Azini following a coordinated 48-hour operation conducted more than 3,000 km from Mumbai. The successful mission was undertaken on November 2, during which the Navy tracked down and intercepted the vessel, ensuring the safe release of the crew from heavily armed pirates.

Congratulating the Indian Navy on the operation, Singh highlighted its operational preparedness and capacity to tackle maritime security challenges across the region. In a post on X, Singh said, "My congratulations to #Indian Navy for successfully executing a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation to rescue all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel, Azini, more than 3000 km from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, on 02 Nov 26."

"The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly-armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy's high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region," he added.

Commending the personnel who participated in the mission, the Defence Minister said, "Our brave personnel have once again demonstrated India's ability, intent and resolve to safeguard lives, uphold maritime security and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region." Singh also reaffirmed India's commitment to maintaining maritime security, stating that the country would continue its efforts to ensure safe seas and a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region.