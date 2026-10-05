Vartika Sharma, an Indian expat in Dubai, had accidentally left her wallet in a Careem taxi, containing the last passport-size photograph she had of her late father.

Vartika Sharma, an Indian expat in Dubai, had accidentally left her wallet in a Careem taxi, containing the last passport-size photograph she had of her late father. Sharing the experience on LinkedIn, Vartika opened up about the incident and wrote, "I rarely post on LinkedIn, but this felt worth sharing, especially because my work has brought me so close to Dubai. Today, Dubai gave me a moment I know I'll remember for a very long time."

Vartika had left her wallet behind while travelling in a Careem taxi in Dubai. While her cash, cards and other belongings could have been replaced, one item inside the wallet could never have been recovered.

She said the wallet contained "the last passport-size photograph I have of my father before he passed away in December."

"A few hours later, Careem Care informed me that the Captain had found my wallet and kept it safe for me. The relief and gratitude I felt are difficult to put into words. We often hear stories about Dubai's honesty, kindness and humanity. Today, I experienced them personally," Vartika added.

The photograph held immense sentimental value for Vartika, who admitted that she was "old-school" for carrying it with her. She described the treasured picture as "priceless".

When the wallet was eventually returned, Vartika discovered that nothing had been disturbed. Her cash, cards and passport were still intact, along with the precious photograph of her father.

Vartika thanked the driver for his honesty, but his response made the experience even more memorable — he refused to accept a tip.

She also expressed her appreciation for the Careem Care team, crediting them for making the process smooth and reassuring during what had initially been a stressful situation.