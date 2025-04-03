How world leaders reacted to Trump's 10 per cent tariff on all countries? A look at who said what

Read Full Gallery

US President Donald Trump said he would impose a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States and higher duties on some of the country's biggest trading partners, drawing defiant responses from leaders and governments around the world.

Trump is not imposing his new 10% global tariff rate on goods from top trading partners Canada and Mexico while his previous order remains in place for up to 25% tariffs on many goods from the two countries over border control and fentanyl trafficking issues, the White House said in a fact sheet.

India has termed US President ’s announcement of 26% reciprocal tariffs a ‘mixed bag’ and not a ‘setback’. "The ministry is analysing the impact of the announced tariffs," the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

"President Trump's announcement of universal tariffs on the whole world, including the EU, is a major blow to the world economy," said European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen. "Uncertainty will spiral and trigger the rise of further protectionism. The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe." "We are already finalising a first package of countermeasures in response to tariffs on steel. And we are now preparing for further countermeasures, to protect our interests and our businesses if negotiations fail."

"China firmly opposes this and will take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests." "There are no winners in trade wars, and there is no way out for protectionism. China urges the U.S. to immediately lift unilateral tariffs and properly resolve differences with its trading partners through dialogue on an equal footing."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to "fight" against Trump's sweeping tariffs, which he said will "fundamentally change the global trading system." The impact of Trump's latest tariff announcement for Canada was limited compared to other major US trading partners, but Carney said American levies on steel, aluminum and automobiles will "directly affect millions of Canadians." "We are going to fight these tariffs with counter measures," Carney said in Ottawa.

Reacting to Trump's announcement of tougher barriers for Aussie beef, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the American people will pay the bigger price for the unjustified move. "It is the American people who will pay the biggest price for these unjustified tariffs. This is why our government will not be seeking to impose reciprocal tariffs. We will not join a race to the bottom that leads to higher prices and slower growth," he said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who made intense comments, said a "trade war is in nobody's interests." "We have prepared for all eventualities -- and we will rule nothing out," he told parliament.

"Japan is a country that is making the largest amount of investment to the United States, so we wonder if it makes sense for (Washington) to apply uniform tariffs to all countries." "We need to consider what's best for Japan's national interest. We're putting all options on the table in considering the most effective response."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a Trump ally, also vowed to work with President Trump to find an agreement to avoid the "trade war that would inevitably weaken the West" "We will do everything we can to work towards an agreement with the United States, with the goal of avoiding a trade war that would inevitably weaken the West in favor of other global players," she said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his country would "protect its companies and workers and will continue to be committed to an open world."

Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted that his nation doesn't want growing trade barriers. "We don't want a trade war ... We want to find our way back to a path of trade and cooperation together with the US, so that people in our countries can enjoy a better life," he said.

