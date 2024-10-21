Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Donald Trump serves at McDonald's: Viral video shows lighthearted exchange with Indian customer [WATCH]

    A viral video featuring Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania McDonald's shows him serving fries while engaging with a delighted Indian customer who enthusiastically praised him and expressed hopes for his re-election. The interaction, which has garnered over 5 million views, highlights Trump's effort to poke fun at Kamala Harris's past claims of working at the fast-food chain.

    Donald Trump serves at McDonald's: Viral video shows lighthearted exchange with Indian customer [watch] anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 11:17 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Pennsylvania: In a unique campaign event that combined fast food and politics, Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday. Dressed in an apron over his suit and tie, the Republican presidential nominee targeted Kamala Harris' long-held assertion about her time working at the fast-food restaurant during her college years.

    A video has emerged showing Trump engaging with a proud Indian man at the takeout window, who enthusiastically praised him and expressed his hope for Trump to be elected president once more.

    The viral video boasting over 5 million views features Trump wearing an apron as he observes fresh potatoes being fried until they turn golden and crispy. He then took the order to the window to serve a car that had just arrived. There, he was warmly greeted with a cheerful "namaste" from an enthusiastic Indian man at the takeout counter, who was accompanied by a woman in the passenger seat.

    As the former president handed him the order and shook his hand, the enthusiastic customer exclaimed, "Thank you, Mr. President!"
    He added, “You made it possible for ordinary people like us to be here.” 

    In a short interview with Trump, who replied graciously, the man continued to express his appreciation, frequently addressing Trump as "Mr. President" and stressing his desire for him to win the upcoming U.S. elections. The woman then added, "Thank you for taking the bullet for us."

    The video shared by HodgeTwins featured the caption, “All Americans love Trump,” but the internet quickly chimed in with jokes about the cheerful exchange. Many emphasized that it epitomized the most “Indian thing an Indian guy can do.” One commenter wrote, “I’m dying, oh God!” alongside laughing emojis, while another wondered, “Did he even understand what he said?”

    Trump's stint behind the fry station in Pennsylvania was part of a larger strategy to keep Kamala Harris's McDonald's narrative in the limelight, as he persistently questioned the authenticity of her summer job experience. "I could do this all day," he claimed, humorously mocking the idea that Harris had a similar experience years ago.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    You are not our King f**k the colony': Angry Australian senator Lidia Thorpe blasts King Charles III WATCH snt

    'You are not our King, f**k the colony': Angry Australian senator Lidia Thorpe blasts King Charles III (WATCH)

    Trudeau destroyed Canada-India ties, Khalistani terrorists are their deep assets Envoy Sanjay Verma (WATCH) snt

    'Trudeau destroyed Canada-India ties, Khalistani terrorists are their deep assets': Envoy Sanjay Verma (WATCH)

    LEAKED Classified US intelligence documents reveal Israel's plans for strike on Iran; 'top secret' goes viral snt

    LEAKED! Classified US intelligence documents reveal Israel's plans for strike on Iran; 'top secret' goes viral

    Yahya Sinwar eliminated: Israel releases video of Hamas leader in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 massacre (WATCH) snt

    Yahya Sinwar eliminated: Israel releases video of Hamas leader in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 massacre (WATCH)

    Drone attack targets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, launched from Lebanon anr

    Drone attack targets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, launched from Lebanon

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Malabar hill elevated forest walkway opens December 2024 ATG

    Mumbai - Malabar hill elevated forest walkway opens December 2024

    ALARMING! Excessive use of GPS might reduce environmental knowledge and sense of direction, study finds shk

    ALARMING! Excessive use of GPS might reduce environmental knowledge and sense of direction, study finds

    Warm reception awaits IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial rally at Gauhati University; check details anr

    Warm reception awaits IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial rally at Gauhati University; check details

    Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey has crush on Karan Veer Mehra? Here's what she said NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey has crush on Karan Veer Mehra? Here's what she said

    9 stylish blouse designs for small bust RBA

    9 stylish blouse designs for small bust

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon