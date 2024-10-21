Donald Trump serves at McDonald's: Viral video shows lighthearted exchange with Indian customer [WATCH]

A viral video featuring Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania McDonald's shows him serving fries while engaging with a delighted Indian customer who enthusiastically praised him and expressed hopes for his re-election. The interaction, which has garnered over 5 million views, highlights Trump's effort to poke fun at Kamala Harris's past claims of working at the fast-food chain.

Pennsylvania: In a unique campaign event that combined fast food and politics, Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday. Dressed in an apron over his suit and tie, the Republican presidential nominee targeted Kamala Harris' long-held assertion about her time working at the fast-food restaurant during her college years.

A video has emerged showing Trump engaging with a proud Indian man at the takeout window, who enthusiastically praised him and expressed his hope for Trump to be elected president once more.

The viral video boasting over 5 million views features Trump wearing an apron as he observes fresh potatoes being fried until they turn golden and crispy. He then took the order to the window to serve a car that had just arrived. There, he was warmly greeted with a cheerful "namaste" from an enthusiastic Indian man at the takeout counter, who was accompanied by a woman in the passenger seat.

As the former president handed him the order and shook his hand, the enthusiastic customer exclaimed, "Thank you, Mr. President!"

He added, “You made it possible for ordinary people like us to be here.”

In a short interview with Trump, who replied graciously, the man continued to express his appreciation, frequently addressing Trump as "Mr. President" and stressing his desire for him to win the upcoming U.S. elections. The woman then added, "Thank you for taking the bullet for us."

The video shared by HodgeTwins featured the caption, “All Americans love Trump,” but the internet quickly chimed in with jokes about the cheerful exchange. Many emphasized that it epitomized the most “Indian thing an Indian guy can do.” One commenter wrote, “I’m dying, oh God!” alongside laughing emojis, while another wondered, “Did he even understand what he said?”

Trump's stint behind the fry station in Pennsylvania was part of a larger strategy to keep Kamala Harris's McDonald's narrative in the limelight, as he persistently questioned the authenticity of her summer job experience. "I could do this all day," he claimed, humorously mocking the idea that Harris had a similar experience years ago.

