US President Donald Trump demanded criminal charges against George Soros and his son Alex under RICO for allegedly supporting violent protests. Elon Musk backed Trump’s call, saying action against Soros was overdue.

US President Donald Trump has launched a strong attack on billionaire philanthropist George Soros and his son Alex Soros, saying they should face criminal charges for supporting what he described as “violent protests” across America. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America.”

Trump referred to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), a law often used by prosecutors to take down mafia bosses and organized crime groups. He added that Soros and his supporters were causing “great damage” to the country and warned, “We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more.”

Elon Musk supports Trump’s statement

Tesla CEO Elon Musk backed Trump's demand, saying it was “high time action was taken against Soros directly.” Musk was responding to a post by YouTuber Benny Johnson, who had shared Trump’s comments on X.

This is not the first time Musk has spoken out against Soros. Earlier this year, he compared the billionaire to a Star Wars villain, calling him “Darth Sidious” after Soros was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then President Joe Biden.

Musk mocked Soros with a photo showing him as Emperor Palpatine, writing, “George Soros looking quite good here. Must be the lighting.”

Trump's warning and use of RICO

Trump’s choice of the RICO Act is significant. The law has been used to prosecute top mafia leaders, including John Gotti, the infamous Gambino crime family boss. By naming RICO, Trump is suggesting that Soros and his son are part of a coordinated effort that undermines America’s stability.

In his Truth Social post, Trump also called Soros and his allies “psychopaths” and accused them of encouraging unrest in different parts of the country.

Soros family remains a frequent target

George Soros, 95, is one of the most well-known philanthropists in the world. He has donated billions of dollars to liberal causes, universities, human rights organisations, and global development projects. His son, Alex Soros, now leads the Open Society Foundations, continuing his father’s legacy. Conservatives, including Trump and Musk, often accuse Soros of secretly funding protests, progressive groups, and campaigns against conservative policies. Soros has denied such claims, but he continues to be one of the most polarising figures in US politics.