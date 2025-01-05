'Most evil man': Presidential Medal of Freedom honour to George Soros sparks outrage, Elon Musk joins backlash

Outgoing US President Joe Biden’s decision to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to billionaire philanthropist George Soros has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with detractors labeling him “the most evil man.”

Outgoing US President Joe Biden’s decision to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to billionaire philanthropist George Soros has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with detractors labeling him “the most evil man.” The backlash has been fueled by prominent conservative leaders and tech mogul Elon Musk, who called the move a “travesty.”

Soros, a Hungarian-American investor and founder of the Open Society Foundations, was among 19 recipients of the nation’s highest civilian honour, celebrated for his contributions to human rights, democracy, and social justice. His son, Alex Soros, accepted the medal on his behalf at the White House ceremony, as Soros, 94, could not attend.

The citation praised Soros for his life’s work: “Born into a Jewish family in Hungary, George Soros escaped Nazi occupation to build a life of freedom for himself and countless others around the world. Educated in England, he settled in America as he became an investor and philanthropist supporting key pillars of open societies, rights and justice, equity and equality, freedom now and in the future."

In a statement, Soros expressed his gratitude, saying, “As an immigrant who found freedom and prosperity in America, I am deeply moved by this honour. I accept it on behalf of the many people around the world with whom the Open Society Foundations have made common cause over the past 40 years."

Presidential Medal of Freedom honour to Soros sparks backlash

However, conservative voices erupted in outrage, accusing Soros of using his wealth to fund progressive causes and destabilize traditional institutions.

“Giving George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom is another slap in the face of America after reducing the sentences of murderers and pardoning his son. 16 days is a long time until the Inauguration. What is he capable of sliding in next? January 20th can’t come soon enough,” Republican leader Nikki Haley said.

“George Soros spent millions electing soft-on-crime politicians that let criminals wreak havoc in our major cities,” Montana Senator Tim Sheehy told The New York Post.

Adding fuel to the backlash, Elon Musk voiced his disapproval on social media, calling the award a “travesty” and amplifying criticisms from Biden’s detractors.

Soros has long been a divisive figure, particularly among conservative circles, for his outspoken support of liberal causes and global human rights initiatives. His recent criticisms of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and allegations of interference in elections have also made him a polarizing figure internationally. The ruling BJP in India has accused Soros of attempting to undermine the country’s democratic process.

The White House defended its choice, emphasizing Soros’ philanthropic contributions over four decades. “Through his network of foundations, partners and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice," it said.

The controversy surrounding Soros overshadowed the broader significance of the awards ceremony, which recognized other notable recipients, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, football icon Lionel Messi, and conservationist Jane Goodall.

Alex Soros dubs father as an 'American patriort'

Alex Soros, who accepted the award on behalf of his father, described him as an American patriot who has dedicated his life to championing freedom and human rights.

"Today, I was given the privilege of accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of my father, @georgesoros. My father is an American patriot who has spent his life fighting for freedom and human rights. I am incredibly proud that his legacy is now recognized with our nation’s highest civilian honour," he wrote in a post on X.

"This award isn’t just about the work he’s done; as President Biden said, it is a call to action for all of us to fight for democracy on behalf of anyone yearning to be free. Dad, you’ve inspired so many, and me. Thank you, @POTUS, for this honour that our family and many across the world will cherish forever," Alex added.

As Biden prepares to leave office, the decision to honour Soros continues to dominate headlines, sparking debates over the legacy of the billionaire philanthropist and the significance of his contributions to global democracy.

Here's a look at how Internet reacted to Soros' Presidential Medal of Freedom honour:

