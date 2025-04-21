Alex Soros shared a Happy Easter post on X, prompting a brief and cryptic response from Elon Musk, saying, “Um … you too.” The exchange gained attention due to Musk’s past criticisms of George Soros.

The interaction drew attention due to the known history of tensions between Musk and the Soros family. Musk has previously accused George Soros of attempting to weaken democratic institutions. While some interpreted Musk’s short reply as a subtle nod to their differences, others saw it as a light, holiday-spirited gesture.

Replying to a post, one user wrote “Why did this give me the chills?”. “Elon is so funny,” said another.

“Alex Has Done His Part to blend in, now back to dismantling Christian nations,” said a third user.

Elon Musk and George Soros's strained relationship:

Elon Musk and George Soros have had a strained relationship, often marked by sharp public criticisms and ideological differences. In March, Musk claimed that demonstrations targeting Tesla were being funded by wealthy individuals such as George Soros and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Earlier in January, Musk stirred controversy by likening Soros to Darth Sidious, the notorious villain from Star Wars. Responding to a photo of President Joe Biden awarding Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Musk sarcastically commented on X, “George Soros looking quite good here. Must be the lighting.”

Recently, Musk faced heckling during a public rally held in Wisconsin.

Responding to the disruption, Elon Musk smiled and said, "It was inevitable that at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience. Say hi to George Soros for me!” And then followed it up with the chats of "USA, USA".