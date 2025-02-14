Donald Trump's mugshot displayed in Oval Office, spotted during PM Modi's visit

Donald Trump hangs his mugshot in the Oval Office, embracing the image as a symbol of his defiance and cementing his unique place in US history.

Donald Trump, the 45th and 47th President of the United States, has made a bold and unprecedented move by hanging his own mugshot in the Oval Office. This audacious décor choice was first spotted during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit, where the mugshot was displayed prominently, almost like a revered artwork.

Also Read: Elon Musk meets Narendra Modi, calls it an 'honour' in response to Prime Minister's X post

The mugshot in question was taken in August 2023 at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, after Trump surrendered to face charges. The image has become an iconic representation of Trump's defiance, with his furrowed brow and scowl. It's been likened to a mix of "The Last Supper" and "The Soprasanos" - a true masterpiece of the populist era.

What's remarkable is that Trump has turned this mugshot into a symbol of his political immortality. Instead of shying away from the indignity, he's embraced it, selling merchandise with the image and even using it as a backdrop for photo opportunities. For his die-hard fans, this mugshot represents a story of triumph, with Trump portrayed as a warrior fighting against the system.

This move has also cemented Trump's place in history as the first US president to have a mugshot. When people in the future visit the White House, they'll see this image alongside iconic portraits of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. This indeed shows Trump's ability to create controversy and turning it into his moment.

As for what's next, rumours suggest that Trump might hang an oil painted version of the mugshot inside the Oval Office. One thing's for sure - Trump's legacy, whether you see it as heroic or absurd, will endure for ages to come.

Also Read: Modi-Trump meet: Stryker, Javelin to be co-produced in India; procurement of 6 additional P-8I this year

Latest Videos