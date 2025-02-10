Donald Trump renames Gulf of Mexico, declares February 9 as Gulf of America Day on flight to Super Bowl| WATCH

US President Donald Trump officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" on Sunday and declared February 9 as "Gulf of America Day" through an executive order.

US President Donald Trump has officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America." The renaming, through Executive Order 14172, was announced on Sunday, accompanied by the declaration of February 9 as 'Gulf of America Day.'

The executive directive, titled "Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness," instructs the US Secretary of the Interior to implement the change within 30 days. The White House confirmed that the new designation applies to the US Continental Shelf area, stretching from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida to the maritime boundaries with Mexico and Cuba.

"I took this action in part because, as stated in that order, ‘the area formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico has long been an integral asset to our once burgeoning Nation and has remained an indelible part of America,’" Trump proclaimed, per the White House.

Also read: Trump announces executive order to revert to plastic straws, criticizes Biden's "ridiculous" paper straw push

The president underscored the significance of the renaming while aboard Air Force One, flying over the Gulf en route from Palm Beach, Florida, to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

"As my administration restores American pride in the history of American greatness, it is fitting and appropriate for our great Nation to come together and commemorate this momentous occasion and the renaming of the Gulf of America," Trump remarked, according to Fox5 DC.

Following the order, the US Coast Guard has already adopted the new name, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has been given a 30-day deadline to finalize the transition. Additionally, Trump’s proclamation calls on public officials and citizens to mark ‘Gulf of America Day’ with ceremonies, programs, and celebrations.

Renaming amid rising US-Mexico tensions

Historically, the body of water was once referred to as ‘Mexican Bay’ (Seno Mexicano) until the early 19th century, with the "Gulf of Mexico" designation stemming from Spanish explorers who named the region after Mexico’s coastline.

The renaming comes amid escalating diplomatic friction between the Trump administration and Mexico. Recently, Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Mexican imports, a move he later paused after Mexico agreed to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops to curb migration at the border.

Also read: Reduce Chinese influence or face 'necessary measures': US State Secy Marco Rubio cautions Panama

Latest Videos