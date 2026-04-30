According to reports, Trump has told his national security team to prepare for a prolonged blockade aimed at forcing Iran to abandon its nuclear programme.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump believes Iran is not negotiating honestly, even after Tehran submitted a fresh proposal this week to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

A White House official also said Trump had discussed ways to keep the blockade in place for months while limiting the impact on American consumers and global oil supplies.

Adding to concerns, Axios reported that Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, would brief Trump on possible new military strikes against Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important shipping routes. Around one-fifth of all global oil and gas passes through this narrow waterway.

Any threat to shipping in the region immediately worries traders, governments and businesses worldwide.

If the route remains blocked or heavily restricted, oil supplies could tighten quickly, pushing prices even higher.

That is exactly what markets are now fearing.