Donald Trump delays tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month, cites border security & fentanyl crackdown

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is postponing the imposition of 25% tariffs on most goods from Mexico for one month after a conversation with Mexico’s president. The decision marks the second such delay since Trump first introduced the tariffs in early February.

The announcement follows remarks by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who indicated that tariffs on both Canada and Mexico would “likely” be delayed. Trump took to Truth Social to justify the postponement, emphasizing ongoing cooperative efforts with Mexico to curb illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

“We are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl,” Trump posted.

Despite the temporary relief, the uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariff policies has rattled financial markets, diminished consumer confidence, and left businesses hesitant to commit to hiring and investment plans. However, US markets rebounded slightly following Lutnick’s remarks.

Lutnick also confirmed that reciprocal tariffs—where the US imposes import taxes on countries that levy tariffs on American exports—are still scheduled to take effect on April 2.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the development by signaling that Canada expects to be in a trade dispute with the US for the foreseeable future. Trudeau described the delay as a “promising sign” but acknowledged that the tariffs remain in place, necessitating Canada’s continued countermeasures.

“The broader month-long pause aligns with some of the conversations that we have been having with administration officials,” Trudeau said. “However, it also means that the tariffs remain in place and therefore our response will remain in place.”

