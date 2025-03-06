Donald Trump delays tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month, cites border security & fentanyl crackdown

Donald Trump postpones 25% tariffs on Mexican goods for a month, citing border security cooperation, while Canada braces for a trade dispute.

Donald Trump delays tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month, cites border security & fentanyl crackdown snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 10:42 PM IST

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is postponing the imposition of 25% tariffs on most goods from Mexico for one month after a conversation with Mexico’s president. The decision marks the second such delay since Trump first introduced the tariffs in early February.

The announcement follows remarks by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who indicated that tariffs on both Canada and Mexico would “likely” be delayed. Trump took to Truth Social to justify the postponement, emphasizing ongoing cooperative efforts with Mexico to curb illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

“We are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl,” Trump posted.

Despite the temporary relief, the uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariff policies has rattled financial markets, diminished consumer confidence, and left businesses hesitant to commit to hiring and investment plans. However, US markets rebounded slightly following Lutnick’s remarks.

Also read: 'If you hold hostages, you are DEAD': Donald Trump's 'last warning' to Hamas to leave Gaza

Lutnick also confirmed that reciprocal tariffs—where the US imposes import taxes on countries that levy tariffs on American exports—are still scheduled to take effect on April 2.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the development by signaling that Canada expects to be in a trade dispute with the US for the foreseeable future. Trudeau described the delay as a “promising sign” but acknowledged that the tariffs remain in place, necessitating Canada’s continued countermeasures.

“The broader month-long pause aligns with some of the conversations that we have been having with administration officials,” Trudeau said. “However, it also means that the tariffs remain in place and therefore our response will remain in place.”

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

2 Indian nationals executed in UAE on murder charges ddr

3 Indians, including Shahzadi Khan, executed in UAE after murder convictions

Zelenskyy hails EU support: "We're not alone" in fight against Russia ddr

'Not alone': Zelenskyy hails EU's support, secures key defense commitments at Brussels summit

Teen with shotgun sparks terror scare on Jetstar flight before passengers overpower him (WATCH) ddr

Teen with shotgun sparks terror scare on Jetstar flight before passengers overpower him (WATCH)

Security guard disappears in Balochistan after detention by Pakistani forces dmn

Security guard disappears in Balochistan after detention by Pakistani forces

Trump administration reportedly halts use of military aircraft for migrant deportations due to high costs dmn

Trump administration reportedly halts use of military aircraft for migrant deportations due to high costs

Recent Stories

On Semi Stock Tumbles To 3-Year Lower As Allegro Microsystems Jumps After Rejecting Buyout Offer

On Semi Stock Tumbles To 3-Year Lower As Allegro Microsystems Jumps After Rejecting Buyout Offer

Sui Token Rallies After Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Announces ‘Strategic Reserve Deal’ – Retail Turns Bullish

Sui Token Rallies After Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Announces ‘Strategic Reserve Deal’ – Retail Turns Bullish

football Manchester United: Can Ruben Amorim overcome struggles? Jose Mourinho offers support snt

Manchester United: Can Ruben Amorim overcome struggles? Jose Mourinho offers support

Super Micro Stock Volatile After Analyst Predicts 80% Upside: Bull-Bear Tug Seen Among Retailers

Super Micro Stock Volatile After Analyst Predicts 80% Upside: Bull-Bear Tug Seen Among Retailers

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Suryakumar Yadav wishes Team India luck ahead of final against New Zealand HRD

Suryakumar Yadav wishes Team India luck for the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon