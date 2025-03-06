13-year-old US Secret Service agent's "Big Hug" for Donald Trump at Oval office (WATCH)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed 13-year-old Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel, who has been battling cancer since 2018, as a US Secret Service agent, making him the youngest-ever to hold the title.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed 13-year-old Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel, who has been battling cancer since 2018, as a US Secret Service agent, making him the youngest-ever to hold the title. The announcement was made during Trump’s address to Congress, where he asked secret service director Sean Curran to swear Daniel in, fulfilling the young boy’s dream of joining law enforcement.

After Trump made the announcement, DJ went to pull Trump in for a ‘big hug.’ Sharing the moment on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the White House said, "13-year-old DJ Daniel was sworn in to the Secret Service last night at the Joint Session."

It also added that DJ was invited to the Oval Office by Trump, “where special agent Daniel gave the President a ‘big hug.’

The chamber erupted in applause as Curran handed Daniel his honorary badge. Following his official induction, Daniel shared a deeply moving reflection on his journey. In a post shared by Collin Rugg, Daniel said that had 13 brain surgeries and that's how many times his personality has altered.

Daniel, who has been battling a rare form of brain cancer since 2018, was initially given just five months to live.

Yet, he defied the odds and has been living over the past six years, visiting police departments across the country and receiving honorary recognitions from law enforcement agencies.

Texas based DJ Daniel was sworn in as an honorary Jasper police officer in December last year and has received similar honors from the cities of Mansfield, Lake Charles, and Aurora.

