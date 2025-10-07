After Greta Thunberg was deported by Israel following her protest via the Global Sumud Flotilla, US President Donald Trump criticized her as a ‘troublemaker’ with an “anger management problem,” suggesting she see a doctor.

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist, was among more than 170 activists deported by Israel after attempting to reach Gaza via the Global Sumud Flotilla. Israeli authorities intercepted the boats, detained participants and later expelled many, including Thunberg, claiming the intervention was in response to provocation.

Once Thunberg arrived in Greece, she spoke out about harsh detention conditions, accusing Israeli authorities of mistreatment. She also denounced the ongoing conflict in Gaza, stating that civilian voices resisting blockade deserve global attention. Israeli officials, in turn, denied allegations of abuse and said detainees’ rights had been upheld.

Soon after news of her deportation broke, US President Donald Trump triggered controversy by criticising Thunberg. He labelled her a 'troublemaker', accused her of having an 'anger management problem', and urged her to 'see a doctor'. Trump said she was 'so angry' and 'so crazy' for someone so young. He also claimed she is no longer focused on environmental causes but on provoking confrontation.

The 'death stare', revisiting the UN moment

Beyond the flotilla incident, Trump's latest remarks reminds us of a widely circulated moment from 2019: Greta's so-called 'death stare' directed at Trump at the UN.

In September 2019, during the UN Climate Action Summit, a video showed Thunberg glaring at Trump as he walked past her ahead of her speech. Although they did not directly interact, the intense look she gave drew global attention and went viral online.

That moment has since become symbolic, a visual shorthand for her fierce, no-nonsense style of activism. It also became fodder for critics and supporters alike, illustrating a generational clash over climate and political responsibility.

Trump's 'see a doctor' remarks

Trump's troublemaker, anger management and see a doctor comments are notable for several reasons:

Escalation of rhetoric: By questioning Thunberg's emotional state and suggesting she seek psychiatric help, the discourse shifts from policy critique to personal attack.

Political framing: Labeling her a 'troublemaker' may be an attempt to undercut her legitimacy as a protester and activist, especially amid heightened attention to Gaza and human rights.

Public perception: Trump's remarks may energise his base by casting Thunberg as extreme, but they also risk backlash from supporters of free speech, activism and human rights.

Reactions to Trump's remarks

Many observers saw Trump's comments as inflammatory and dismissive of serious issues arising from the flotilla event and detention allegations. Some argue that his remarks attempt to undermine the credibility of a vocal critic of policies linked to climate, justice, and human rights. Meanwhile, human rights groups, activists and media have spotlighted the claims of mistreatment by Israeli forces, demanding transparent investigations.

Thunberg's arrival in Greece was met with applause and supporters circulated her charges of mistreatment and the broader mission's purpose of drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Thunberg's style and influence

Greta Thunberg's approach to activism has always combined emotion with blunt critique. Since her early days leading school strikes in Sweden, she has demanded accountability from political leaders, urging urgency on climate action. Her speeches, like the iconic 'How dare you?' at the UN, have framed the climate crisis as a moral failing of older generations.

Her global influence extends beyond environmental circles. She is often invited to international forums and her actions carry cultural weight as a voice for youth, justice, and systemic change. Her activism in the Gaza flotilla underlines her willingness to cross issue boundaries, linking climate justice to broader struggles for human rights.