Israel has confirmed the deportation of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and 170 other individuals who were detained after attempting to enter Gaza by sea aboard the Global Sumud flotilla. The deportations were carried out to Greece and Slovakia according to official statements.

The flotilla comprised over 40 civilian vessels carrying nearly 470 people. Israel intercepted them on suspicion of trying to breach its naval blockade of Gaza.

Allegations of mistreatment in detention

Some of the deported activists have claimed they were subjected to harsh and degrading conditions while in Israeli custody. These allegations include being held in bedbug-infested cells, deprived of sufficient food and water, forced to sit on hard surfaces for long periods, and even coerced into holding flags for photos.

One Turkish activist alleged that Thunberg was dragged by her hair, beaten, and forced to kiss an Israeli flag. Another report said detainees were mocked and treated 'like monkeys'.

Israel strongly denied all these claims, asserting that the detainees’ legal rights were fully upheld. The Foreign Ministry described the flotilla as a 'PR stunt' and said the allegations were 'lies'. Israel also said Thunberg did not file any complaints during her detention.

The Global Sumud flotilla and Israel’s response

The Global Sumud flotilla aimed to symbolically deliver aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s maritime blockade. Israel contends the flotilla had no real aid payload and was activism-driven. The foreign ministry called the mission provocative and said its participants intended confrontation.

Documents released by Israel allege Hamas involvement in organising and financing the flotilla. Israel has faced legal and diplomatic pressure in handling the deportations. Some governments have hesitated to accept return flights, complicating the process.

At least 328 activists are reported to remain in Israeli detention.

Global reactions and diplomatic pressure

International reactions have been swift. Several governments and rights organisations have condemned Israel’s interception and detention of peaceful activists. Amnesty International criticised the seizure as intimidation and a brazen assault on solidarity missions.

Some Swedish officials have expressed concern over alleged mistreatment of Swedes, including Thunberg.

Meanwhile, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the harsh treatment, saying detainees should be treated “like terrorists,” drawing condemnation from abroad. Four French detainees have launched a hunger strike to protest their continued detention.

The deported activists are being transferred to Greece and Slovakia. From there, many will return to their home countries. Israel says it will continue to deport remaining detainees, though legal and diplomatic hurdles may slow the process.

Activists and their legal teams are also expected to press international bodies about alleged mistreatment and procedural violations.

