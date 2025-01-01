Don't wipe Toilet seat with Toilet paper, warns Japanese maker; Here's why

Japanese toilet maker Toto advises against cleaning toilet seats with dry toilet paper to prevent scratches and discolouration. Instead, use a soft cloth with water or detergent. Their high-tech Washlet seats, made of plastic resin, are designed for durability but require gentle maintenance.

Japanese toilet manufacturer Toto has issued a public advisory urging users not to clean their toilet seats with toilet paper. The statement follows social media complaints about scratches and discolouration appearing on their premium bidet toilet seats after being wiped with dry paper.

A user recently posted on social media, criticizing Toto’s toilet seat material for being prone to scratches. They suggested that the company use more durable materials to prevent such issues. Responding to the concerns, Toto clarified that their "Washlet" bidet toilet seats are made of plastic resin, chosen for their resistance to cleaning detergents and ability to be moulded into intricate designs.

However, the company warned that using dry toilet paper or cloth to clean the seat can create small, invisible scratches. Over time, these micro scratches can trap dirt, leading to discolouration and a worn-out appearance.

Toto explained that while different types of plastic resins exist, each material is selected based on several factors, including safety, quality, and cost. A company representative noted, “We use the current resin considering its resistance to detergents and its ability to be moulded into complex shapes.” The company confirmed there are no immediate plans to change the material of their toilet seats.

Lifestyle experts have echoed Toto’s advice. They recommend cleaning toilet seats with a soft cloth soaked in water or mild detergent instead of using dry paper or abrasive materials. Cleaning tools such as nylon scrubbers, metal brushes, or thinners should be avoided, as they can damage the surface.

Toto's flagship Washlet bidet toilets are renowned for their advanced features, which include an automatic lid, air dryer, and adjustable water pressure controls. These high-tech designs have gained popularity worldwide and are considered a symbol of Japanese innovation and hospitality.

Japanese toilets are widely admired for their thoughtful and innovative features, such as music players, automatic flushing, and heated seats. These innovations reflect the country’s culture of meticulous hospitality, making these toilets a tourist attraction and a source of national pride.

