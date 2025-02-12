DOGE saves US taxpayers $84 billion in early weeks of Trump's Presidency, claims viral post on X

A viral tweet has claimed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) saved US taxpayers $84 billion in Donald Trump’s early presidency, sparking mixed reactions.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 1:35 PM IST

A recent post on Twitter has sparked widespread attention, claiming that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) saved US taxpayers $84 billion in just the first few weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. The post, shared by X user The Chief Nerd, has ignited discussions and debates online, with many questioning the accuracy and context of this statement.

The $84 billion saving claim

The tweet 'DOGE has saved US taxpayers $84 billion and counting in just the first few weeks of Trump's Presidency' has gained traction, with supporters amplifying it as evidence of Trump's fiscal policies, while critics questioned the validity and the source of the information.

Mixed reactions over the post

The post has garnered mixed reactions. Trump supporters have highlighted it as proof of his effective leadership and fiscal responsibility. In contrast, skeptics have pointed out the lack of concrete evidence, calling for more transparency and factual backing.

One user praised Elon Musk for the efficacy of DOGE and wrote, 'It's more than possible that with Elon at the helm of DOGE Americas finances are going to make a turnaround. What an investment we made with our votes.'

Another X user wrote that the savings were impactful and praised Donald Trump and DOGE team. The post read, "Outstanding work President Trump and DOGE team! It's incredible to see such impactful savings for Americans. Promises made and promises kept! Keep fighting the good fight!👍🇺🇸 Let's go to Mars!"

Many people questioned the credibility of the post, with one user asking for the source of information. 

During the initial weeks of his presidency, Donald Trump signed several executive orders and introduced policies aimed at reducing government spending, cutting regulations, and renegotiating trade deals. However, quantifying these actions into direct taxpayer savings, especially in such a short time frame, requires careful examination. And since the tweet does not specify which agency or report confirms the $84 billion figure. Without concrete data, such claims remain speculative.

