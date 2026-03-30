Indian Ambassador to Spain, Jayant Khobragade, has inaugurated his 15th solo art exhibition in New Delhi. Titled 'Journey with the Divine Flow', it features works from over 20 years, inspired by nature, dance, music, and civilizational connects.

Blending the strategic precision of diplomacy with the fluid grace of the canvas, India's Ambassador to Spain and Andorra, Jayant Khobragade, inaugurated his latest art exhibition, "Journey with the Divine Flow," in New Delhi on Monday. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the event, the Ambassador shared insights into his creative process and the intersection of art and international relations.

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Art as a 'Way of Life'

"Diplomacy is a profession, music is my passion, but painting is just a way of life," Ambassador Khobragade told ANI. He explained that he has been painting for three and a half decades and felt it was time for his works "to be displayed to a larger audience," he said.

This 15th solo exhibition is curated by Gargi Seth and features a collection spanning over 20 years. The works are organised into three distinct themes--"the nature, dance and music, and the civilizational connect." He noted that the title, "Journey with the Divine Flow," reflects his belief that "wherever there is beauty, there is element of divinity."

Diplomacy's Influence on the Canvas

The Ambassador highlighted how his diplomatic postings have shaped his artistic sensibility, noting that "years of movement as an Indian Foreign Service officer -- cycles of uprooting, new cultures, and constant adjustment -- have shaped this sensibility".

Inspiration from Southeast Asia

During his tenure in Jakarta, visits to sites like Angkor Wat and Borobudur "left a deep imprint" on his heart regarding the "civilizational connect between India and Southeast Asian countries of 2,000 years." This led him to create works inspired by the "Ramayana, on Gita, and then in the life of Buddha," many of which are on display in New Delhi.

A Self-Taught Artist's Process

As a self-taught artist, Khobragade relies on "experiments" rather than formal training, which he says allows him to paint like a "free bird." He has transitioned from "pure oil on canvas" to "multimedia" works that are "quite multi-layered" and incorporate 3D elements.

Art as Soft Power in Diplomacy

He told ANI that practising art is a vital form of soft power, stating that "for a diplomat, it is very important that he or she connects with the people" and that art "helps you, not only connecting with the artist, but also with the officials and the ministers."

Strengthening India-Spain Relations

Speaking on the bilateral front, Khobragade noted that "our relationship is growing very well" as the two nations celebrate the "70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations." He pointed out that trade "touched almost $10 billion" last year and emphasised strong cooperation in culture, tourism, and artificial intelligence.

"It's a very exciting year for us," he added, citing the recent visits of high-level ministers and also the visit of Spanish Prime Minister to India. (ANI)