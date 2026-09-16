American travel vlogger Jake Braymiller listed Germany, Mexico, Colombia, Honduras, China, the Philippines, Indonesia and the USA as countries where he got food poisoning, while revealing he did not fall sick in India.

An American travel vlogger's Instagram video has gone viral after he revealed the countries where he has experienced food poisoning during his travels. Jake Braymiller's list includes Germany, Mexico, Colombia, Honduras, China, the Philippines, Indonesia and the USA. However, the post took an interesting turn when viewers asked whether he had also fallen ill while travelling in India.

Braymiller admitted in the caption that most of the incidents were probably his own fault. The video has since sparked reactions from Instagram users, with several people sharing their own experiences of food poisoning and dietary issues while travelling or living abroad.

Vlogger Shares Food Poisoning Experiences

The video begins with Braymiller eating a meal served on a banana leaf.

A text overlay then appears on the screen reading, “Every country where I’ve gotten food poisoning.”

The video then displays the countries where Braymiller said he had fallen ill. The list includes Germany, Mexico, Colombia, Honduras, China, the Philippines, Indonesia and the USA.

While the video focuses on his experiences of falling ill abroad, India stood out for a different reason. According to Braymiller, he did not experience food poisoning during his trip to the country.

Jake Braymiller's Response About India

An Instagram user commented, “Just India for me… so far.”

Responding to the comment, Braymiller wrote, “You must have a stronger stomach than me! But funny, I didn't get sick in India haha.”

Another user questioned him about the opening image, in which he can be seen eating food served on a banana leaf.

Braymiller replied, “Amazing meal!!”

His response about India drew further attention to the video, particularly because he had listed several other countries where he claimed to have experienced food poisoning.

How Did Social Media React?

The post prompted Instagram users to share their own experiences with food, travel and dietary problems.

One user commented: "I became lactose intolerant when I moved to the US. Also can’t eat gluten anymore. Grew up in India on these things never had issues! "

Another user wrote: "44 years old, traveled 54 countries. Never had food poisoning in my life. Knock on wood"

A third user commented: "I had a terrible one in Canada."

Who Is Jake Braymiller?

Jake Braymiller is an American travel vlogger who shares videos and experiences from his journeys around the world. According to his YouTube channel, he spent three years living in China and another year in the Czech Republic.

Introducing himself to viewers, Braymiller wrote, “Hey, I’m Jake! I spent three years living in China and another year in the Czech Republic. Those experiences taught me that travel is truly the best teacher. Now, I explore countries all over the world and share the journey with you.”

His travel content covers his experiences in different countries, with his latest viral Instagram video drawing attention for its list of food poisoning experiences and his revelation that he did not fall ill while eating in India.