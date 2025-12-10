US Vice President JD Vance has reacted to a viral image that sparked fresh rumours about tensions between him and his wife, Usha Vance.

Vice President JD Vance has once again found himself at the center of an online frenzy after a photograph claiming to show him embroiled in a loud, public spat with his wife, Usha Vance, inside a restaurant goes viral. The image purportedly shows Vance in a white T-shirt, scowling, while Usha sits opposite him; her head lowered and hand against her face. The picture went viral, with users framing it as supposed evidence of discord in the second couple's marriage.

Responding to the claim, Vance fired back humorously, saying: "I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife."

The viral image was circulated with an caption by Thomas Clay Jr., who wrote, "Looks like things are not so good in Republicanistan. Usha is a liberal. Always has been. Apparently they were having argument loud enough to quiet the restaurant. Why is he wearing a tee shirt?"

However, as it turns out, the entire saga was nothing more than a recycled social-media rumor resurfacing conveniently at a moment when online speculation about the couple’s relationship had been gaining traction, despite Vance’s repeated reassurances that all is well.

Vances under scrutiny since October

In a candid conversation with NBC News, the Vice President addressed the rumor mills again, admitting that he often finds humor in the chaos. “With anything in life, you take the good with the bad. You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role," he said.

Speculations escalated recently after Vance remarked that he would like his Hindu wife to embrace Christianity — a statement critics claimed undermined Usha’s identity. Vance later clarified that every true Christian hopes the same and emphasized that Usha has no intention of converting.

The internet frenzy intensified when Usha Vance appeared in public twice without her wedding ring, sparking another round of wild theories. But JD Vance dismissed the chatter, telling NBC they knew exactly what would follow after the first instance. The truth? They were rushing to a White House event, and Usha had simply forgotten her ring after a shower.

Vance recalled Usha’s reaction inside the vehicle: “She was like, ‘Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media,’” to which he replied, “And I was like, let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny.”

Despite the amusement, Vance acknowledged the strain that public life can place on loved ones. “There are certainly ways in which it’s difficult on the family,” he said. “I’m not going to pretend that it isn’t. But it’s the sacrifice that we signed up for."