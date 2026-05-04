China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, visited Sarnath, calling the Dhamek Stupa a testament to the India-China civilizational bond. He recalled monk Xuanzang's historic journey, highlighting the shared Buddhist heritage between the two nations.

Chinese Envoy Stresses Indo-China Bond at Sarnath

China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong on Monday visited Sarnath, Varanasi, where the Buddha preached his first sermon 2,500 years ago. Xu said that the Dhamek Stupa is a testament to the bond between India and China.

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In a post on X, he said, "Standing at Sarnath, Varanasi -- where the Buddha preached his first sermon 2500 years ago, and where Chinese monk Xuanzang's footsteps helped carry the Dharma home to China. The Dhamek Stupa still stands. So does the bond between our two civilizations."

Standing at Sarnath, Varanasi — where the Buddha preached his first sermon 2500 years ago, and where Chinese monk Xuanzang's footsteps helped carry the Dharma home to China. The Dhamek Stupa still stands. So does the bond between our two civilizations.🇨🇳🤝🇮🇳 #Sarnath… pic.twitter.com/NIoDYyHizX — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) May 4, 2026

Sarnath is a realm steeped in the grandeur of history that unfolds in the shadow of the magnificent Dhamek Stupa. Built in 500 CE, this 141-foot-tall stupa was made to replace an earlier structure commissioned by the illustrious Mauryan king, Ashoka, in 249 BCE. Under the guardianship of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Dhamek Stupa stands as a well-maintained tourist attraction.

Commemorating Shared Buddhist Heritage

The visit by Xu comes after the Spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India posted another historical fact on the ocassion of Budh Purnima to indicate the shared culture of the two countries.

"Yesterday was Buddha Purnima in India and what better day to remember Xuanzang? The Tang Dynasty monk walked thousands of miles from China to Bodh Gaya and Nalanda in pursuit of the Dharma. His journey is perhaps history's greatest testament to the India-China civilizational bond," she said

Indian Leaders Extend Buddha Purnima Greetings

The Indian Embassy in Beijing reposted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wishes on the occasion.

Best wishes on Buddha Purnima. Our commitment towards realising the ideals of Lord Buddha is very strong. May his thoughts deepen the spirit of joy and togetherness in our society. pic.twitter.com/pRdmrJaEcN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2026

In a post on X, he said, "Best wishes on Buddha Purnima. Our commitment towards realising the ideals of Lord Buddha is very strong. May his thoughts deepen the spirit of joy and togetherness in our society."

On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens and to the followers of Bhagwan Buddha across the world. pic.twitter.com/RRUDWvtj4V — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 1, 2026

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings saying, "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens and to the followers of Bhagwan Buddha across the world."

(ANI)