Thousands of Inquilab Morcha supporters clashed with police in Dhaka while attempting to storm Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's residence. The protest, demanding justice for Osman Hadi, occurs just days before the crucial February 12 elections.

Violent Protests Erupt in Dhaka Ahead of Elections

In a major escalation of civil unrest on Friday afternoon, thousands of Inquilab Morcha's protestors attempted to storm Jamuna, the official residence of the Chief Adviser, Dr Muhammad Yunus. The incident occurred just six days before Bangladesh's highly anticipated national elections, scheduled for February 12.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The protestors were demanding justice in the Osman Hadi case, who was shot in the Paltan area of Dhaka on December 12, 2025. He was airlifted to the Singapore General Hospital on 15 December, where he died three days later. His death triggered a series of nationwide violent incidents, targeting media houses, political and cultural sites, and diplomatic missions. A video showed heavy police deployment on Friday in Dhaka city, with supporters of the Inquilab Morcha demanding justice for Hadi. Police were seen setting up barricades, using water cannons, tear gas, and sound grenades.

The "July Charter" Election

Today's crackdown may jeopardise next week's polling process as the unrest arrives at a critical juncture for the Yunus-led administration. The February 12 polls will be the first since Sheikh Hasina's ouster in 2024. The Awami League remains banned from participating, leading to a polarised political environment. Meanwhile, the International Crisis Group had highlighted uncertainty surrounding the polls, including concerns about the process's credibility and the risk of violence.

Government Employees Demand Pay Scale Implementation

According to local media reports, including Dhaka Tribune and BD News 24, a heavy deployment was made this morning after government employees staged a protest around Jamuna, demanding the gazette notification and immediate implementation of the ninth national pay scale as recommended by the Ninth Pay Commission. Demonstrators claim that despite the Pay Commission finalising its recommendations, the interim government has delayed the gazette notification. Protesters were heard chanting, "There is no rice in the stomach--what development is there in the mouth?" highlighting the severe cost-of-living crisis currently gripping the country.

Some protest leaders alleged that the delay is being orchestrated by a specific political party to sabotage the transition, though they did not name the group. The crowd surged past initial police barricades at the National Museum and advanced toward the Hotel InterContinental crossing, which leads directly to the Chief Adviser's residence.

Tensions peaked as protesters broke through final security cordons. For approximately 15 minutes, they staged a sit-in directly in front of the Jamuna gates.

Security Forces Disperse Protesters

Six platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed in the Kakrail Mosque and Hotel InterContinental areas on Friday to strengthen security around Jamuna, the official residence of the chief adviser, according to a BGB statement as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

Police and paramilitary units (BGB) launched a coordinated dispersal operation using water cannons, sound grenades, and tear gas. Several dozen protesters were injured during the baton charge and the ensuing stampede. (ANI)