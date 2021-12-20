  • Facebook
    Deliberations on for global treaty to deal with future pandemics: WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan

    The World Health Assembly (WHA), a few weeks ago in a Special Session met to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement, or an international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pune, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 1:13 PM IST
    Amid the widespread of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Monday said that discussions are taking place at the global level on whether there is need for an international treaty to effectively combat future pandemics.

    WHO Chief Scientist addressing the opening ceremony of the seminar of Panex-21 said, “Some of the discussions that are now happening at the global level are about whether we should have a global pandemic treaty that binds all countries into certain types of behaviour just like we have rules around atomic use of nuclear energy,” according to PTI report.

    “The use of biological weapons is not permitted and there are global conventions and agreements in the area of health,” she added.

    Citing the example of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, Dr Swaminathan said the convention took many years to negotiate but ultimately it established rules around tobacco control, which has resulted in a significant reduction in tobacco consumption.

    Also read: WHO says Omicron now present in at least 89 countries, spreading faster than Delta

    “That is a good example of an international treaty that will be possible for dealing with the future pandemic,” WHO Chief Scientist added.

    Earlier this month, the WHA had agreed to kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, an agreement under the Constitution of the WHO to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

    This was decision is aimed at protecting the world from future infectious diseases crises.

    WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said the decision by the World Health Assembly was historic in nature, vital in its mission, and represented a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen the global health architecture to protect and promote the well-being of all people.

    A multi-nation disaster management exercise Panex-21 is organised by the Indian Army with a special focus on relief in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand and India- BIMSTEC countries are among those participating in the event.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 1:13 PM IST
