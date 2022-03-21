Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways with 100 passengers onboard redirected to Karachi due to emergency

Qatar Airways stated that flight QR579 from Delhi to Doha diverted to Karachi declared an emergency due to an indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold.

A Qatar Airways flight heading from Delhi to Doha was landed in Pakistan's Karachi in an emergency due to the indication of smoke in the cargo hold, ANI reported. The flight QR579 carried over 100 passengers.

The plane landed safely in Karachi, where it was met emergency services and passengers evacuated. The airline stated that another flight was arranged to take the passengers to Doha.

The incident is being investigated, and a relief flight is being organised to carry passengers to Doha. "We apologise for the inconvenience to our passengers who will be assisted with their onward travel plans," Qatar Airways quoted by ANI.

A passenger tweeted and complained about the situation. He questioned the status of the QR579, Delhi-Doha flight, which was diverted to Karachi? He further said there is no information, no food, or water being offered to passengers. The customer care is clueless; Please help, tweeted Dr Sameer Gupta.

In another video message, another passenger, Ramesh Raliya, informed that many have connecting flights from Doha; however, they haven't received any information regarding when the aircraft would take-off from Karachi.

The flight took from Delhi at 3:50 am on Monday and landed at Karachi at 5:30 am, Raliya stated. He added that they forced everyone to deboard and stay at the airport. The traveller said they hadn't been told when the flight would leave in a video message. There are ladies and children, and many individuals must fly from Doha on connecting flights.



