Taiwan's defence ministry detected an increase in Chinese military activity, with 29 PLA aircraft and 6 vessels spotted on Saturday. 19 of the aircraft crossed the sensitive median line, escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Increased Chinese Military Activity Around Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Saturday recorded an increase of Chinese military activities around its territory since Friday, with 29 sorties by PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels operating around its territory as of 6 am today.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Taiwanese MND said that 19 out of 29 sorties by the Chinese aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ). "29 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 out of 29 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded," the MND stated in its post on X.

Earlier on Friday, the MND stated that it recorded 14 sorties by PLA aircraft and five PLAN vessels operating around its territory. It stated that eight out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZs.

"14 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," it stated.

US Official Backs Japan's Stance on Taiwan Defence

Meanwhile, a former US defence official from the Joe Biden administration has expressed support for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following her remarks indicating that Japan might assist in defending Taiwan, labelling Beijing's reaction as "inappropriate", reported the Taipei Times.

Ely Ratner, who was the assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs from 2021 to this year, stated that Takaichi's comments about Taiwan merely echoed Japan's official stance on the matter.

On November 7, the Japanese prime minister mentioned during a parliamentary meeting that a Chinese assault on Taiwan could be considered "a situation threatening Japan's survival", potentially leading to military action, according to the Taipei Times.

China's Retaliatory Response

Takaichi is believed to be the first Japanese leader in decades to openly propose that a crisis in the Taiwan Strait could lead to Japan's military involvement. Her statement provoked anger in China, which has implemented a range of retaliatory measures aimed at damaging Japan's economy, including issuing warnings against travel to and study in Japan and halting the resumption of Japanese seafood imports.

Xue Jian, the Chinese consul general in Osaka, remarked in a now-deleted social media post that Takaichi should be "decapitated".

