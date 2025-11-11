Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed condolences after a blast near Delhi's Red Fort killed 8. Global leaders joined in solidarity, and a multi-agency probe has been launched under UAPA and BNS provisions.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday expressed his condolences and solidarity with India following a blast which took place near the iconic Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening, killing at least eight and injuring several more.

In a post on X, the Sri Lankan President expressed deep sadness over the tragic incident and extended his support to the people of India. "Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi last evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected," the Sri Lankan President said. His message comes amid an outpouring of condolences from global leaders who have condemned the incident and expressed sympathy for the victims and their families.

Earlier, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar expressed condolences over the deadly blast, calling the incident "heartbreaking" and wishing a speedy recovery to those who survived. "Heartbreaking scenes in Delhi following the car blast, resulting in so many dead and injured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those who survived. Praise for the rescuers & security forces," Azar wrote in a post on X.

Blast Details and Ongoing Investigation

On Monday evening, a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in central Delhi, which occurred around 7 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah, damaging nearby vehicles and prompting a nationwide alert.

Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. Multiple agencies have joined the investigation to determine the cause and motive behind the explosion. "A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said. Shah further stated that "all possibilities" were being explored and assured a thorough investigation.

Foreign Missions Respond with Condolences and Advisories

Foreign missions, including those of Canada and the United States, have issued condolence messages and security advisories in response to the incident. "Canada offers its condolences to the families of the people who were killed in yesterday's horrific explosion in New Delhi and wishes those injured a speedy recovery," the Canadian Embassy in India said in a post on X. It also advised Canadian citizens in India to contact Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre for assistance.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy issued a security alert for its citizens, warning them to avoid areas near the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk and to remain alert. "On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, with local media reporting multiple casualties. The Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert," the alert said.

Sri Lankan Opposition Leader Condemns 'Terror Attack'

Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, also expressed his condolences and solidarity with India following the loss of lives and those who were injured in a blast. In a post on X on Monday, Premadasa called the blast a "terror attack" and emphasised the need for collective global efforts to eliminate terrorism. "Shocked to hear about the terror attack in New Delhi. All should unite to eradicate the scourge of terrorism. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were impacted by this dastardly attack," Premadasa's post read. (ANI)