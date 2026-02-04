The Dalai Lama won a Grammy for Best Audiobook Narration, drawing praise from Indian political leaders and the Tibetan community. Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang and BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar congratulated him. China criticised the award.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's landmark victory at the Grammy Awards has received widespread acclaim from political leaders in India and the Tibetan community in exile, even as Beijing strongly criticised the honour, portraying it as a politically driven action against China, according to a report by Phayul.

The Tibetan spiritual leader secured the Grammy Award for Best Audiobook Narration for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama on Sunday, marking an uncommon instance of global recognition for a spiritual leader's spoken-word work centred on compassion, mindfulness, and universal responsibility.

Widespread acclaim from India, Tibetan community

Among the earliest to offer congratulations was Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who took to social media to share his heartfelt message. "With deep reverence and joy, I extend my warmest congratulations to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on receiving the Grammy Award for Best Audiobook Narration for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. This honour celebrates a lifetime dedicated to awakening compassion, wisdom, and universal responsibility. Through his gentle voice and timeless teachings, countless beings are guided toward inner peace and a deeper awareness of our shared interconnectedness. May these meditations continue to sow seeds of kindness, ease suffering, and light the path toward a more compassionate world," Tamang wrote, as cited by the Phayul report.

Joining the stream of congratulatory messages, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala, also congratulated the Tibetan spiritual leader. Writing on X, he said, "Congratulations to His Holiness the 14th @DalaiLama on winning his first Grammy for the audiobook Meditations. I have been privileged to know His Holiness for many years and to work closely with him in support of the Tibetan cause in India. His message of peace, compassion, and mindfulness is precisely what the world needs today," as noted by Phayul.

The Deputy Speaker of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Dolma Tsering Teykhang, also emphasised the broader significance of the award, calling it a moment of shared happiness that extends beyond the Tibetan community. "I think this is historic. It is a matter of immense joy, not only for the Tibetan people but for all of humanity, because His Holiness's message of love, compassion, and empathy is the urgent need of the time. Heartiest congratulations on winning the Grammy Award, Your Holiness. Your message has crossed cultures and religions, and the world needs love, compassion, and understanding. I hope millions of hearts will choose love, compassion, and understanding, and live peacefully with one another," she said, the Phayul report highlighted.

Beijing criticises Grammy honour

While the Grammy win was celebrated across parts of India and among the Tibetan exile community, the Chinese government reacted strongly, reiterating its long-standing position on the Dalai Lama. At a press briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian rejected the spiritual leader's global recognition, stating, "He is a political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the guise of religion," as quoted by Phayul. (ANI)