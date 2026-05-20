Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, attended a long life prayer ceremony in Dharamshala, drawing thousands of global devotees. The event, held at the main Tibetan temple, underscored his continued influence and deep reverence.

Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, on Wednesday, attended a long life prayer ceremony offered by the Central Dokham Chushi Gangdrug and Himalayan Buddhist Cultural Association at the Main Tibetan temple, drawing thousands of devotees from around the world.

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The ceremony was held at the Tsuglagkhang temple complex, where more than six thousand Tibetans, including monks, nuns, and international followers, gathered in the morning to offer prayers for the Dalai Lama's long life.

Organisers said the event carried deep spiritual significance for the Tibetan community in exile and reflected global devotion toward the religious leader.

Devotees Express Reverence

Nawang Dhondup, a Tibetan devotee, told ANI, "We from the Dokham Chushi Association and the Himalayan Buddhist community have gathered here to offer a prayer for the long life of his holiness the Dalai Lama. We are very fortunate that His Holiness is here with us, and we got an opportunity to get his blessings. I am very happy to be here today."

Another devotee from Brazil, Natasha, described the Dalai Lama as a symbol of peace amid global conflicts. She told ANI, "I came to see the Dalai Lama today. For me, he is a symbol of peace. Since it's war everywhere these days. It's a difficult time, and we need peace, so I came here to see him."

Marico, a Tibetan devotee who had prepared for the ceremony over several years, said the occasion held deep emotional importance and told ANI, "We are here to take part in the long life prayer ceremony for his holiness the Dalai Lama. He is very important for us, and I, being one of the participants, have been preparing for this ceremony for the last three years, so it's a very important day for all of us, and I am very glad to be here today."

Organisers Hail Smooth Ceremony

Tsering Dorjee, one of the organisers, said the joint arrangements by the two Buddhist organisations ensured the ceremony proceeded smoothly and told ANI, "Dokham Chushi Gangdrug and Himalayan Buddhist Cultural Association are jointly organising this long life prayer ceremony, and it went really very well, so all of us are very happy to see his holiness the Dalai Lama among us today. People from all over the world have come here to pray for His long life, and it is a very important occasion for all of us."

The event concluded with prayers for the spiritual leader's longevity, underscoring his continued global influence and the deep reverence he commands among Tibetan Buddhists and international followers. (ANI)