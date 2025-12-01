India has dispatched 53 tons of relief material to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu following the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, which has killed at least 334 people. Indian forces are also conducting search and rescue operations.

Cyclone's Devastating Impact

At least 334 people have been confirmed dead across Sri Lanka as authorities continue to battle rising floodwaters in parts of the capital, Colombo, after a powerful cyclone left a trail of destruction, Al Jazeera reported.

In an update on Sunday, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said nearly 400 people remain missing and warned that more heavy rains brought on by Cyclone Ditwah are expected across the island nation in the coming days.

Operation Sagar Bandhu: India's Swift Response

According to an official release, "in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on 28 November 2025 to provide urgent Search & Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka."

"In coordination with the Sri Lankan authorities, the Government of India immediately handed 9.5 tons of emergency rations from two Indian Navy Ships in Colombo; deployed three Indian Air Force aircraft for airlifting another 31.5 tons of relief materials including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food items, medicines and surgical equipment, two BHISHM cubes along with five persons medical team for on-site training, and 80 persons special Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in rescue efforts; and despatched another 12 tons of relief supplies on-board Indian Navy Ship Sukanya (at Trincomalee). A total of 53 tons of relief material has been handed over," the release added.

Joint Rescue and Relief Operations

Rescue operations have been taking place simultaneously. Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant and MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force, in coordination with the Sri Lankan Air Force, conducted extensive rescue operations, airlifting stranded people, including pregnant women, infants, and those critically injured. Rescued persons included nationals of Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been carrying out search-and-rescue operations in various severely affected and isolated regions of Sri Lanka, assisting flood-hit families and ensuring their immediate safety, according to the release.

A total of 121 persons have been rescued and assisted in these combined operations, which are continuing.

Evacuation of Indian Nationals

The release stated that the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded due to Cyclone Ditwah was also undertaken via three special Indian Air Force flights and three commercial flights, with a total of around 1500 stranded Indians already brought back.

India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy in Action

Guided by India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to be the First Responder, standing firmly in solidarity with the Government and people of Sri Lanka in this time of need, and remains committed to supporting the ongoing rescue, relief and early recovery efforts. (ANI)