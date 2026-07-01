Chief of Air Staff of the Cote d'Ivoire Air Force, Air Major General Koffi N'Guessan Alfred, met with Indian Air Chief Marshal AP Singh in New Delhi. They discussed enhancing military-to-military engagement and strengthening bilateral defence ties.

Chief of Air Staff of the Cote d'Ivoire Air Force, Air Major General Koffi N'Guessan Alfred, on Monday called on Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, during his official visit to New Delhi.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force stated that Major General Alfred was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Air Headquarters in the national capital. During his visit, he held discussions on bilateral defence ties and enhancing military-to-military engagement with the Ivory Coast. "Maj Gen KOFFI N'guessan Alfred, Chief of Staff, Ivorian Air Force called on Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, during his official visit to India. He was presented a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Air Headquarters, New Delhi. The visit featured discussions on issues of mutual interest and, avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and enhance military-to-military engagement," the post read.

Maj Gen KOFFI N'guessan Alfred, Chief of Staff, Ivorian Air Force called on Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, during his official visit to India. He was presented a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Air Headquarters, New Delhi. The visit featured discussions on… pic.twitter.com/oPHE1z3jTM — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 27, 2026

Defence Secretary Holds Talks with Ivorian Air Chief

Additionally, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh also held discussions with the Chief of Air Staff of the Cote d'Ivoire Air Force, Air Major General Koffi N'Guessan Alfred, regarding defence cooperation and bilateral ties.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence reflected on their meeting and noted that the duo deliberated on boosting collaboration to enhance the capabilities of the Ivory Coast Air Force. "Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Chief of Air Staff of the Cote d'Ivoire Air Force, Air Maj Gen Koffi N'Guessan Alfred in New Delhi on July 27, 2026. The two sides discussed ongoing and potential avenues for defence cooperation and exchanged views on strengthening collaboration to enhance the capabilities of the Ivory Coast Air Force, reaffirming the shared commitment to deepening bilateral defence ties," the Ministry wrote.

Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Chief of Air Staff of the Côte d'Ivoire Air Force, Air Maj Gen Koffi N'Guessan Alfred in New Delhi on July 27, 2026. The two sides discussed ongoing and potential avenues for defence cooperation and exchanged views on strengthening… pic.twitter.com/BWUfQpyzQR — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) July 27, 2026

India-Cote d'Ivoire Diplomatic Relations

According to the Embassy of India in Abidjan, the diplomatic relationship between India and Cote d'Ivoire has long been characterised by cordiality and friendliness.

India established its Embassy in Abidjan in 1979, and in September 2004, Cote d'Ivoire opened its Resident Mission in New Delhi.

India and Cote d'Ivoire support each other in the United Nations and other international organisations, particularly during elections. Cote d'Ivoire has consistently backed India's positions on key issues such as terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir, and non-interference in internal affairs.

In 2020, it also ratified the amended version of the International Solar Alliance. (ANI)