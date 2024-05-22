Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Colorado youngster faces 60 years in prison after setting fire to wrong home over stolen iPhone (WATCH)

    A Colorado youngster could spend up to 60 years behind bars after mistakenly setting fire to the wrong home in a revenge plot over his stolen iPhone, resulting in the tragic deaths of a family of five.

    First Published May 22, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    In a tragic and senseless act of vengeance, a Colorado youngster, Kevin Bui, now 20, pleaded guilty last week to igniting a fatal fire that claimed the lives of an innocent family of five in August 2020. The incident, driven by a misguided attempt to retrieve a stolen iPhone, resulted in a devastating loss that shocked the community and highlighted the grave consequences of impulsive actions.

    Also read: Deadly Iowa tornadoes: Dramatic videos capture twisters across US state, Greenfield reduced to rubble (WATCH)

    Bui, who was only 16 at the time, orchestrated the barbaric plot alongside three friends, using the "Find my iPhone" app to track his stolen device to a Denver neighborhood. However, in a horrifying case of mistaken identity, they targeted the wrong house, unleashing a blaze that engulfed the home of the Diol family.

    The victims, Djibril Diol, 29, Adja Diol, 23, and their two young daughters, along with a relative, were all tragically killed in the inferno. The blaze not only claimed lives but also left three others injured as they desperately fled the burning building in the dead of night, leaping from the second floor to escape the flames.

    The perpetrators, captured on surveillance footage wearing masks and hoodies, were identified by authorities through meticulous investigation, including obtaining search warrants to access digital records. While one accomplice, Dillon Siebert, faced consequences in juvenile detention, another, Gavin Seymour, received a 40-year prison sentence earlier this year.

    For Bui, the gravity of his actions became starkly apparent as he stood before the court, facing charges of second-degree murder. In a plea deal, he admitted to his role in the crime, accepting a potential sentence of up to 60 years in prison, with numerous other charges dropped.

    The sentencing scheduled for July 2 will mark the culmination of a tragic chapter in Colorado's history, leaving behind scars that will endure for years to come.

    Also read: Donald Trump biopic shows him 'raping' ex-wife Ivana, his team REACTS

