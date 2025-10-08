Declassified CIA files reveal ex-US President Biden allegedly covered up Ukrainian officials’ complaints about corruption, raising questions over Hunter Biden’s Burisma ties and US double standards in 2015.

Washington DC: Ukrainian officials were left "bewildered and disappointed" by then Vice President Joe Biden's December 2015 trip to Kyiv, during which he gave a speech decrying corruption as a "cancer" -- with the Ukrainians accusing the US of a "double standard" given Biden's family ties to corrupt energy firm Burisma, a trove of newly declassified Obama-era intelligence reveals, New York Post reported.

In an extreme departure from normal practice, the report on Ukrainian displeasure was suppressed at the request of Biden's then-national security adviser, Colin Kahl, and did not appear in the Presidential Daily Brief (PDB), according to a senior CIA official, as reported by New York Post.

Kahl "would strongly prefer the report not/not be disseminated," wrote a correspondent identified only as "PDF Briefer" in an email to the CIA on February 10, 2016, as reported by New York Post.

“Thanks for understanding.”

"PDF Briefer" was likely Deputy Director of National Intelligence Michael Dempsey, who provided an intelligence briefing to President Barack Obama every morning at that time.

Dempsey reported to then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who has been implicated in the Russiagate scandal, to sabotage US President Donald Trump's first presidential term. Clapper is reportedly under investigation by a federal grand jury examining the role of former Obama administration officials in concocting the Trump-Russia collusion narrative, New York Post reported.

The PDB, the classified product of all 18 US intelligence agencies, is meant to serve as an early warning to the commander-in-chief of nascent crises and looming problems across the globe.

After Biden left, the report goes on, the Ukrainian officials "privately mused at the U.S. media scrutiny of the alleged ties of the U.S. Vice President's family to corrupt business practices in Ukraine [which they viewed] as evidence of a double-standard within the United States Government towards matters of corruption and political power."

At the same time Biden, now 82, delivered his anti-corruption screed in the Ukrainian parliament, his son Hunter was receiving USD 1 million a year to sit on the board of Burisma.

The report and email were recently discovered during an "internal review of historical agency records and databases" ordered by CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

