Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces scrutiny over his future amid allegations of a conflict of interest involving a Chinese national and potential security breaches. As the board investigates and political pressure mounts, the outcome remains uncertain for the tech leader.

Will the man who built the world's most valuable chip company still be running it on New Year's Day? On Polymarket, an American platform where people bet money on future events, bettors see a 22 per cent chance that Jensen Huang's resignation or removal will be announced by 31 December. Some commentators rate his survival at fifty-fifty. For a leader long considered untouchable, it is a shocking change in his fortunes.

Nvidia's eleven directors will first decide his future. Huang is one of them. The other ten are independent, meaning outsiders who play no part in running the company day to day. A committee of these directors, helped by outside lawyers, will spend weeks, perhaps months, checking whether company secrets or American national security were harmed. Huang stays on as chief executive and has promised to cooperate. The board says he cannot choose the investigators or guide their work. Yet it has already said it has no reason to believe anything was compromised and that it has confidence in him. To critics, that sounds like a decision made before the investigation.

Nvidia's rule book applies to everyone, the CEO included. It names personal relationships as a possible conflict of interest and asks anyone in that position to step back and seek legal advice. It also poses a simple test: could you defend your conduct if it became public? Punishment ranges from disciplinary action to dismissal.

On paper, ten directors can outvote one. In practice, removing him is hard. More than 60 executives report directly to Huang. He dislikes organisation charts, keeps management layers few, and runs the firm through project meetings where newcomers sit beside veterans. He once said he was "responsible for an entire industry". The 4.5 trillion dollar company supplies about 80 per cent of the world's AI chips.

Pressure is building outside too. Lawmakers from both American parties want an investigation, and Huang has been called to a closed-door Congressional hearing, most likely on 18 November. If they find that security was endangered, the board may have little choice.

How did it come to this? On 29 October, the New York Times reported that US officials believed Huang had been targeted by Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen who shares his surname but is not related to him. She had worked in Chinese television and in banks, including HSBC. In 2023 she became managing director of Megaspeed, a Singapore data-centre firm that grew out of a Chinese gaming company, and reportedly held the post for eight months. The two were photographed together in 2024 and 2025.

In 2023, President Joe Biden barred sales of advanced Nvidia chips to China. Months later Megaspeed appeared and bought chips worth about 4 billion dollars, nearly 1,000 times its cash balance. Imagine a household with ₹10,000 in the bank placing an order worth a crore. US intelligence suspected a front, a company that exists mainly to hide the real buyer, passing banned chips to Chinese firms.

Officials reportedly warned President Donald Trump last year, with Marco Rubio said to have raised the matter. Nothing followed, and Nvidia called it an ordinary customer relationship. Then, on 7 November, the Financial Times reported that the relationship was romantic. That raised fears that a romantic relationship was used to obtain secrets, a so-called "honey trap". The next day Huang wrote to his employees. "I was unfaithful to my wife," he admitted, offering no excuse, apologising to his family and hoping to earn back their trust. An admitted affair, however, is not proof of spying. No one has shown that secrets changed hands.

The personal wound runs deep. He met Lori at Oregon State University, where both studied engineering and she was his lab partner. Their marriage has lasted four decades. He credited her with carrying the family while he finished his master's at Stanford and built Nvidia, admitting he missed his children's karate tournaments and that she never complained. Last year he said his marriage, two children and dogs were all he needed.

The controversy has now entered American politics. Rubio has declined to comment. Trump, who says he has not spoken to Huang, calls him fine and honourable, suggests there is probably an explanation, and does not regret his inaction. Reports say he looked away to protect the AI boom lifting American stocks, and critics note he has faced infidelity allegations himself. Fresh from last week's election defeat, he meets Xi Jinping in China next week. Beijing calls the spy claims groundless slander. Alice Huang, questioned by Singapore officials last December, cannot be traced.

One question lingers. In 2025, Huang flew to Mar-a-Lago and persuaded Trump to let Nvidia sell one type of chip to China, with Washington keeping 25 per cent of the proceeds. It looked like plain commerce then. Whether his personal relationship influenced that request remains unanswered.