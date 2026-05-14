A Chinese military officer has stunned internet after a striking video showed him standing absolutely motionless as US President Donald Trump’s Air Force One thundered past during his arrival in Beijing on Wednesday.

A Chinese military officer has stunned internet after a striking video showed him standing absolutely motionless as US President Donald Trump’s Air Force One thundered past during his arrival in Beijing on Wednesday (May 13). The clip shows the officer’s unwavering composure despite the massive Boeing aircraft roaring just metres away from him. Many viewers praised the officer’s intense military discipline, while others questioned whether standing so close to the aircraft could have been dangerous.

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Several social media users debated whether the officer risked being pulled toward the aircraft’s powerful engines, while others argued the video’s camera angle made the plane appear much closer than it actually was.

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The viral moment unfolded as Trump arrived in Beijing for a crucial summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Trump-Xi meeting

The high-stakes Trump-Xi meeting is expected to focus on sensitive flashpoints including trade disputes, Taiwan, and the ongoing Iran conflict, all of which have strained ties between Washington and Beijing in recent years.

The visit marks Trump’s first trip to China since 2017, when he visited during his first presidential term.

Chinese authorities are expected to roll out an elaborate state welcome for the US President. Trump is also accompanied by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and several prominent tech leaders during the visit.

Apart from diplomatic engagements, Trump is set to visit Beijing’s historic Temple of Heaven, the UNESCO World Heritage site where ancient Chinese emperors once prayed for prosperous harvests.

The two leaders are also expected to attend a lavish state banquet before holding tea discussions and a working lunch the following day, after which Trump will depart for the United States.