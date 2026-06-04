A Chinese social media influencer has gone viral for his remarkably accurate, low-budget transformation into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. For just 130 yuan, he replicated Huang’s signature black leather jacket and hairstyle, leading many online users to mistake him for the real tech executive.

A Chinese man's astonishing transformation into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has taken social media by storm, with users struggling to tell the difference between the real tech billionaire and his budget-friendly lookalike. The viral makeover, achieved with minimal spending, has become one of the internet's latest sensations.

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The content creator, identified as a Chinese social media influencer, reportedly spent just 130 yuan (around Rs 1,500) to recreate the signature appearance of Jensen Huang, the globally recognised chief executive of chipmaking giant Nvidia. Known for his trademark black leather jacket and distinctive hairstyle, Huang has become one of the most recognisable faces in the technology industry amid the ongoing artificial intelligence boom.

In a post that quickly gained traction online, the influencer carefully assembled a look inspired by the Nvidia boss. Using affordable clothing, styling techniques and attention to detail, he managed to replicate Huang's appearance with remarkable accuracy. The transformation left viewers stunned, with many initially mistaking him for the real executive.

The viral post spread rapidly across social media platforms, generating widespread discussion and admiration for the creator's creativity. Many users praised the effort and noted how convincingly he captured Huang's iconic public image despite spending only a modest amount.

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One social media user commented, "I genuinely thought it was Jensen Huang for a few seconds." Another wrote, "This is probably the best low-budget cosplay I've ever seen." The transformation also prompted humorous reactions, with several users joking that Nvidia investors might struggle to identify the real CEO from the impersonator.

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The popularity of the makeover reflects Jensen Huang's growing celebrity status beyond the technology sector. As Nvidia continues to dominate conversations around artificial intelligence and semiconductor innovation, Huang has emerged as an unlikely cultural icon. His keynote appearances, product launches and public speeches regularly attract global attention, helping turn him into one of the most recognisable executives in the world.

The viral video has also highlighted the growing trend of creative cosplay and celebrity transformations on social media. Content creators increasingly use makeup, fashion and visual storytelling to recreate famous personalities, often generating massive engagement with relatively simple resources.

While the makeover was intended as light-hearted entertainment, it also demonstrated how a few carefully chosen details can make a striking visual impact. The creator's ability to emulate Huang's look with a budget of just Rs 1,500 impressed viewers and underscored the power of creativity over expensive production.

As the video continues to circulate online, the uncanny resemblance has captivated audiences worldwide, proving that sometimes a simple idea, executed well, can become a viral internet phenomenon. The transformation has not only earned the creator widespread attention but also added another chapter to the growing online fascination with Nvidia's star CEO, Jensen Huang.

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