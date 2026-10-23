A Chinese influencer has stunned social media users with an extraordinary recovery story after surviving a fall from the 35th floor of a building, that left her with life-threatening injuries and cost her the lower part of her right leg.

A Chinese influencer has stunned social media users with an extraordinary recovery story after surviving a fall from the 35th floor of a building, that left her with life-threatening injuries and cost her the lower part of her right leg. The 27-year-old woman from China's central Hunan province, who goes by the handle @wananan, returned to social media on October 12 after an almost 17-month hiatus. Sharing an emotional update on her recovery, she said she “had been reborn through adversity”.

The influencer revealed that she had almost fully recovered from the devastating accident, which reportedly took place in June last year. She was immediately rushed to the Third Xiangya Hospital of Central South University, where doctors battled to save her life.

The fall left her with multiple bone fractures, an intracranial haemorrhage, cervical spine injuries and damage to several organs. She also lost her lower right leg. Doctors performed a gruelling 14-hour emergency surgery that ultimately saved her life.

Her recovery was far from easy. She spent 50 days in the intensive care unit (ICU), fighting to overcome the extensive damage caused by the fall. Her doctor, Xing Wei, said the outcome of the treatment had exceeded expectations. Apart from the amputation of her lower leg, her other organ functions had largely recovered, Xing said.

While the medical team's efforts proved crucial, the circumstances of the fall may also have played a significant role in her survival. Reports suggested that she struck a tree before landing on bushes, which cushioned the impact and helped prevent an otherwise potentially fatal outcome.

Before the accident, @wananan had built a following of around 100,000 people who admired her appearance and singing talent, particularly her cover songs. She later revealed that she felt fortunate to have escaped serious injuries to her face and hands.

Despite the injuries, the influencer continues to perform rehabilitation exercises every day and hopes to be fitted with a prosthetic limb soon.

Speaking about her plans, @wananan struck an inspiring and optimistic note, saying: “I can still walk to the places I want to go, and if I can’t walk, I’ll just call a taxi.”

She also reflected on how the ordeal had transformed her outlook on life. The influencer said her life no longer belonged solely to her, but also to the many people who had helped her survive and recover. She vowed to live it beautifully as a way of expressing her gratitude to them.

Looking back on the darkest moments of her recovery, she recalled enduring severe pain “everywhere” in her body as her injuries gradually healed. However, she said the experience had taught her to look beyond suffering and discover strength in adversity.

“suffering is not meant to destroy me, but to forge me. Life is not about being glamorous, but about the courage to face the broken pieces and piece them back together.”

She also urged her followers to focus on what they gain rather than dwelling on what they lose, offering a message of hope to those facing difficult circumstances.

“What is lost will not be lost again,” she concluded.