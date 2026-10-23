Unitree Robotics has unveiled the H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian, a humanoid robot designed for security, personal protection, and rescue missions. A promotional video showcases the robot performing martial arts, acrobatics, and simulated rescues, though its real-world autonomy remains unclear.

Unitree Robotics, a Chinese robotics startup, has launched the H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian humanoid robot. In a promotional video for X, the robot is seen executing martial arts movements, athletic acrobatics, and simulated rescue missions.

The robot, built on the company's H2 platform, is intended for security, personal protection, and rescue applications. In the video, the H2-X hops onto a car, flips it, and unleashes punches and kicks that cause noticeable damages on the vehicle's bodywork. It also jumps from a four-metre-high platform, lands, and does a variety of acrobatic feats.

The video also depicts the robot participating in rehearsed protection and rescue scenarios. In one scenario, it moves between a woman and someone brandishing a weapon. In another, it pulls a person away from an approaching car while raising the front of a vehicle over a dummy positioned beneath it.

The video, however, does not show how these demonstrations might operate in real-world circumstances. According to The South China Morning Post, it is unknown if the robot conducts the acts autonomously, via remote control, or through pre-programmed sequences.

One of the main promises made about the H2-X is that it can run for nearly eight hours on a full charge. However, Unitree's on-screen safety advice refers to this amount as standing time. In its X announcement, Unitree referred to the robot as the 'H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian' and stated that it is intended to serve and protect users. The business also emphasised its estimated eight-hour endurance.

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Sharing the clip on X, the company wrote, “Unitree Introducing: H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian. Powerful performance to serve and guard you, with a maximum endurance of approximately 8 hours. Please use the robot safely and in a friendly manner.”

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The video's safety warning instructs viewers to avoid unsafe changes and use. It also urges people to keep a minimum distance of two to three meters from the robot.

While the demonstration emphasises the H2-X's physical capabilities, it does not show how consistently the robot can spot hazards or respond safely to unexpected scenarios.