Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chinese firm lays off hundreds of workers at Pakistan's hydropower project, halts operations

    A Chinese company has halted civil works and laid off workers at a hydropower project in Pakistan following a deadly suicide attack that claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals. This incident, the second attack on China-backed projects in the region since 2021, has raised security concerns. The affected project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

    Chinese firm lays off hundreds of workers at Pakistan's hydropower project, halts operations
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

    A Chinese company involved in the construction of a hydropower project in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has decided to suspend civil works and lay off hundreds of workers. The decision follows a tragic suicide attack that claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals at the Dasu hydropower project in the same region.

    The incident, which saw a vehicle loaded with explosives targeting a bus carrying personnel, resulted in six fatalities. This marks the second suicide attack on individuals associated with China-backed projects in the region since 2021.

    According to reports from Dawn, the Power Construction Corporation of China (PCCC), responsible for overseeing the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project in the same province, has opted to halt operations and release over 2,000 workers due to security concerns arising from the recent attack.

    Despite the suspension of work, the general secretary of the Awami Labour Union at the project assured that the delay in the completion timeline of the Tarbela extension project (T5) would be minimal. Scheduled for completion by May 2026, the project receives financial backing from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. 

    As per labour laws, affected workers are entitled to receive half of their salaries until they are recalled to resume their duties. The Dasu hydropower project, where the fatal attack occurred, is situated approximately 300 km north of Islamabad and is being developed by China Gezhouba with funding from the World Bank. 

    Chinese nationals working on this project have previously been targeted, with a similar attack in July 2021 resulting in casualties among both Chinese and Pakistani workers.

    In response to the incident, China has strongly condemned the suicide bomb attack and called for a thorough investigation. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a joint investigation to identify the perpetrators and ensure the safety of Chinese personnel working on various projects in the country. 

    The presence of Chinese workers in Pakistan is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion dollar initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity and economic cooperation between the two countries.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tragic 45 people killed after bus plunges off bridge in South Africa; one injured anr

    Tragic! 45 people killed after bus plunges off bridge in South Africa; one injured [WATCH]

    China sends 1,500 tonnes water from Tibet to help Maldives in Climate crisis, bonhomie gets deeper avv

    China sends 1,500 tonnes of water from Tibet to help Maldives in Climate crisis, bonhomie gets deeper

    Russia accuses US of cover-up in ISIS-K terror attack on Moscow avv

    Russia accuses US of cover-up in ISIS-K terror attack on Moscow

    Kevin Pietersen calls London 'Disgrace Of A Place' after man is stabbed in train in broad daylight!

    Kevin Pietersen calls London 'disgrace of a place' after man is stabbed in train in broad daylight!

    Controversial Quran burner tries to escape risk of deportation in Sweden, looks to find refuge in Norway avv

    Controversial Quran burner tries to escape risk of deportation in Sweden, looks to find refuge in Norway

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Gold Rate sets record for first time; One sovereign gold crosses Rs 50000 March 29 2024 anr

    Kerala: Gold rate sets record for first time; One sovereign gold crosses Rs 50000

    Mukhtar Ansari death: Son claims gangster-turned-politician was subject to 'slow poisoning' in jail (WATCH) snt

    Mukhtar Ansari death: Son claims gangster-turned-politician was subject to 'slow poisoning' in jail (WATCH)

    From first case at 17 to first conviction at 61: Look at Mukhtar Ansari's reign of terror vkp

    From first case at 17 to first conviction at 61: Look at Mukhtar Ansari's reign of terror

    'Crew' review: Is Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu-starrer film worth watching? RKK

    'Crew' review: Is Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu-starrer film worth watching?

    PM Modi, Bill Gates share thoughts on AI, deepfake, climate change and more

    PM Modi, Bill Gates share thoughts on AI, deepfake, climate change and more (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon