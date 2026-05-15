Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong shared China's vision for BRICS cooperation and condoled UP storm deaths. Iranian and Russian FMs also commented on regional conflicts, with Russia blaming the US and Israel for the Gulf crisis.

Chinese Envoy on BRICS Cooperation, UP Storms

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Friday outlined China's vision for deeper cooperation among BRICS countries while also expressing condolences over the loss of lives caused by severe storms and heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh.

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In a post on X, Xu said he was "honoured to address on behalf of Chinese FM WangYi at the Session on BRICS@20." Honored to address on behalf of Chinese FM WangYi at the Session on BRICS@20. China’s proposals for the future direction of greater BRICS cooperation: To strengthen strategic collaboration to let the voice of justice ring louder; to pursue mutual benefit and win-win results to… pic.twitter.com/4V0UUK5BQ3 — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) May 15, 2026

The Chinese envoy highlighted Beijing's proposals for the future direction of expanded BRICS cooperation, calling for stronger strategic coordination among member nations. Xu said, "China's proposals for the future direction of greater BRICS cooperation: To strengthen strategic collaboration to let the voice of justice ring louder; to pursue mutual benefit and win-win results to further consolidate economic cooperation; to seize the opportunities of technological transformation to enhance innovation vitality; to boost mutual learning and experience sharing to forge closer people-to-people bonds."

In a separate post on X, the ambassador expressed sympathy over the deaths and injuries caused by heavy rains and storms across Uttar Pradesh. Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and injuries caused by the heavy rains and storms across Uttar Pradesh. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and sincere sympathies to those injured. Wishing the injured a swift and full recovery. 🙏 — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) May 15, 2026

Xu said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and injuries caused by the heavy rains and storms across Uttar Pradesh."

"Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and sincere sympathies to those injured. Wishing the injured a swift and full recovery," he added. '

Iran Claims to be 'Real Winner' in US Conflict

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi claimed that Iran had emerged as the real winner in the ongoing conflict with the United States. Araghchi said that Iran must now be seen as a force in the region that can counter superpowers.

Speaking to Iran's Tasnim News on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers meet, Araghchi said Iran has been able to 'frustrate its enemies'. "The point that I think is very remarkable and we should pay attention to is that all countries now acknowledge that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been the winner of this war and has been able to frustrate enemies in achieving their goals. And it has been able to impose its will. And from now on, Iran must be looked at with a different eye," he said.

"The Islamic Republic has been able to establish itself in the region as a power and an actor that has the ability to counter the greatest powers. And this can be clearly seen in the speech of all delegations, everyone I met, everyone who spoke at the BRICS meeting. For the future of the region and peace and stability in the region, one must have a new thought and consider the facts that became clear after this war. In fact, this war has become a turning point in our region, it has greatly enhanced the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran. And now is the time when the Islamic Republic of Iran should establish itself and manifest its role in the region more than in the past," he added.

Lavrov Blames US, Israel for Gulf Crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued a stark remark on the ongoing maritime crisis in the Gulf region due to conflict between Iran and US-Israeli coalition forces and the border concern over the blockade in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, noting that the "unprovoked aggression" by Washington and Tel Aviv on February 28 led to such a situation, while stating that Iran was not responsible for it.

Speaking at a press conference in India after the BRICS Foreign Affairs Meeting, Lavrov said safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz had already been ensured before US-Israeli forces attacked Iran, asserting that Tehran was not responsible for creating the current state of instability in the Persian Gulf region.

"We need to understand the root causes of every conflict, and we understand what the root cause is here: unprovoked aggression by the US and Israel against Iran. And now everyone is calling on Iran and everyone else with this demand to open up the Strait of Hormuz. I would like to remind you that before February 28th, before the start of this aggression, there was no problem, no problem with the Strait of Hormuz. The navigation was ensured, safe navigation was ensured 100 per cent. So when this aggression against Iran was launched, the goal was clear, it was declared--to put an end to the period of history where allegedly Iran instilled fear and terror into its neighbouring countries," Lavrov said. (ANI)