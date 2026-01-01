China's two-day military drills around Taiwan drew sharp international condemnation. The EU, UK, Japan, and others voiced serious concern, warning the show of force risks destabilizing the Indo-Pacific and escalating regional tensions.

China's latest round of large-scale military drills surrounding Taiwan has drawn sharp international criticism, with governments and lawmakers warning that China's actions risk destabilising the Indo-Pacific and escalating regional tensions. The two-day exercise, which concluded on December 31, involved extensive naval and air deployments and was widely seen as a show of force aimed at pressuring the self-governed island, as reported by The Epoch Times.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Widespread International Condemnation

According to The Epoch Times, the European Union, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines all voiced serious concern over the drills. In a statement, the European External Action Service stressed that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are vital to global security and prosperity, warning against any unilateral attempt to alter the status quo through coercion or military means.

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a coalition of lawmakers from democratic countries, strongly condemned the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), describing the exercises as a calculated escalation designed to normalise military intimidation. The group urged democratic governments to move beyond symbolic responses and instead adopt concrete deterrence measures, warning that Beijing's actions signal growing readiness for conflict.

Details of the Military Exercise

China's Eastern Theater Command confirmed that the drills involved warships, fighter jets, bombers, drones, and amphibious assault units, including simulated port-seizure operations. While Beijing later announced the conclusion of the exercises, it emphasised that its forces would continue strengthening their ability to counter what it labelled "separatist activities" related to Taiwan.

Taiwan on High Alert

Taiwan's military remained on heightened alert throughout the drills. Officials reported detecting more than 200 Chinese military aircraft and numerous naval vessels operating around the island over 48 hours. Taiwan's Coast Guard also dismissed Chinese state media claims that several of its ports had been blockaded, calling such assertions false and misleading, as highlighted by The Epoch Times.

Diplomatic Fallout

China's foreign ministry responded angrily to international criticism, accusing other governments of hypocrisy and reaffirming China's claim over Taiwan. In contrast, Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomed expressions of support from democratic partners, stating that they reflect a shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

U.S. lawmakers, including members of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, condemned the drills as coercive and destabilising, as reported by The Epoch Times. (ANI)