Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    China sends 1,500 tonnes water from Tibet to help Maldives in Climate crisis, bonhomie gets deeper

    Amidst Maldives' water shortage crisis, China's donation of 1,500 tonnes of drinking water from Tibetan glaciers signals a shift in regional dynamics, raising questions about water-sharing treaties and environmental impacts.

    China sends 1,500 tonnes water from Tibet to help Maldives in Climate crisis, bonhomie gets deeper avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

    China's recent donation of 1,500 tonnes of drinking water to the Maldives has drawn attention to the escalating water crisis in the island nation, underlining broader regional concerns about water security and climate change impacts.

    The water, sourced from Tibetan glaciers, arrives as a lifeline for Maldivians facing acute shortages due to rising sea levels and environmental challenges. The decision to send aid came after a visit by China's Tibet Autonomous Region Chairman Yan Jinhai to the Maldives in November 2023, where discussions with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu paved the way for this significant donation.

    This move reflects the growing cooperation between Maldives and China, particularly since Muizzu assumed power last year. The Maldives Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of this partnership, highlighting the consensus reached during Jinhai's visit.

    The collaboration facilitated the transportation of water from Tibet's pristine glacial regions, known for their purity and mineral-rich content. Tibet's status as a producer of premium water brands adds to the significance of this donation.

    While the aid is crucial for the Maldives' immediate needs, it also raises concerns about regional water-sharing agreements. Unlike India, which previously provided substantial water assistance to the Maldives through initiatives like "Operation Neer," China's approach lacks formal water-sharing treaties with neighboring nations.

    The Maldives faces a myriad of environmental challenges, with water scarcity ranking high among them. Rising sea levels have led to the depletion of freshwater sources, compelling communities to rely heavily on costly desalination plants. Former Environment Minister Shauna Aminath had warned of this crisis before Muizzu's tenure, highlighting the urgent need for adaptation measures.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia accuses US of cover-up in ISIS-K terror attack on Moscow avv

    Russia accuses US of cover-up in ISIS-K terror attack on Moscow

    Kevin Pietersen calls London 'Disgrace Of A Place' after man is stabbed in train in broad daylight!

    Kevin Pietersen calls London 'disgrace of a place' after man is stabbed in train in broad daylight!

    Controversial Quran burner tries to escape risk of deportation in Sweden, looks to find refuge in Norway avv

    Controversial Quran burner tries to escape risk of deportation in Sweden, looks to find refuge in Norway

    World's largest Green Anaconda, discovered weeks ago, found dead in Amazon rainforest vkp

    World’s largest Green Anaconda, discovered weeks ago, found dead in Amazon rainforest

    Chinese President Xi Jinping asserts technological supremacy, says 'No force can stop China's technology' avv

    Chinese President Xi Jinping asserts technological supremacy, says ‘No force can stop China's technology’

    Recent Stories

    cricket Pakistani Cricketer Junaid Khan ridicules IPL amidst run-fest in SRH and MI encounter osf

    Pakistani Cricketer Junaid Khan ridicules IPL amidst run-fest in SRH and MI encounter

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West AJR

    Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate vkp

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon