China's marriage registrations dip by almost a million in 2024 amid rising living costs & economic uncertainty

China has reported a significant drop in marriage registrations for the first nine months of 2024, further complicating efforts to combat its declining population.

China's marriage registrations dip by almost a million in 2024 amid rising living costs & economic uncertainty shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 5:34 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

China has reported a significant drop in marriage registrations for the first nine months of 2024, further complicating efforts to combat its declining population. According to data from the Ministry of Civil Affairs, only 4.747 million couples registered for marriage in this period—a stark drop from the 5.690 million marriages recorded in the same timeframe last year. This marks a year-on-year decrease of approximately 943,000, as calculated by Reuters.

The latest figures, unveiled on Friday, states the impact of rising living costs and growing economic uncertainty on young couples, many of whom are opting to delay marriage.

To address this growing demographic concern, Chinese lawmakers have recently updated a draft law aimed at simplifying marriage registration procedures. The revised law simultaneously raises the bar for divorce, an attempt to promote family stability amidst the population crisis.

For the first three quarters of 2024, 1.967 million divorces were registered—a slight reduction of 6,000 compared to the previous year.

Also read: Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets at several border points along LAC on Diwali; see FIRST pictures

Earlier this year, China also saw its second consecutive annual decline in birth rates, prompting a series of initiatives designed to encourage what leaders are calling a “new-era” culture of marriage and childbearing.

Many young Chinese citizens, however, are steering away from marriage or choosing to delay it indefinitely due to mounting concerns over job security and future prospects.

President Xi Jinping has emphasized the role of women in this cultural shift, highlighting their importance in fostering a "new trend of family." 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India condemns violence by pro-Khalistan radicals at Hindu temple in Canada; 3 people arrested and charged snt

India condemns violence by pro-Khalistan radicals at Hindu temple in Canada; 3 people arrested and charged

Canadian Hindu organisations ban political use of temples, demand action against growing Khalistani extremism snt

Canadian Hindu organisations ban political use of temples, demand action against growing Khalistani extremism

Daylight Saving 2024 wraps up: Here's why Americans change the clocks twice a year AJR

Daylight Saving 2024 wraps up: Here's why Americans change the clocks twice a year

ELIMINATED Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Baraachit and PIJ operative linked to Oct 7 massacre (WATCH) snt

ELIMINATED! Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Baraachit and PIJ operative linked to Oct 7 massacre (WATCH)

US Election 2024 Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What's at stake for Indian equities, trade? AJR

US Election 2024 | Trump vs Harris: What's at stake for Indian equities, trade?

Recent Stories

Donald Trump eyes US president post: Check out his net worth, source of income and more gcw

Donald Trump eyes US president post: Check out his net worth, source of income and more

US Election results 2024: A look at Kamala Harris' personal life, net worth and more gcw

US Election 2024: A look at Kamala Harris' personal life, net worth and more

UP SHOCKER! 4-year-old dies after choking on chewing gum in Kanpur, family blames manufacturer snt

UP SHOCKER! 4-year-old dies after choking on chewing gum in Kanpur, family blames manufacturer

BREAKING: PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve shk

PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence won't weaken India’s resolve

US elections: Hindu priests in Delhi hold hawan for Donald Trump's victory against Kamala Harris (WATCH) shk

US elections: Hindu priests in Delhi hold hawan for Donald Trump's victory against Kamala Harris (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon