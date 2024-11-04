China's marriage registrations dip by almost a million in 2024 amid rising living costs & economic uncertainty

China has reported a significant drop in marriage registrations for the first nine months of 2024, further complicating efforts to combat its declining population.

China has reported a significant drop in marriage registrations for the first nine months of 2024, further complicating efforts to combat its declining population. According to data from the Ministry of Civil Affairs, only 4.747 million couples registered for marriage in this period—a stark drop from the 5.690 million marriages recorded in the same timeframe last year. This marks a year-on-year decrease of approximately 943,000, as calculated by Reuters.

The latest figures, unveiled on Friday, states the impact of rising living costs and growing economic uncertainty on young couples, many of whom are opting to delay marriage.

To address this growing demographic concern, Chinese lawmakers have recently updated a draft law aimed at simplifying marriage registration procedures. The revised law simultaneously raises the bar for divorce, an attempt to promote family stability amidst the population crisis.

For the first three quarters of 2024, 1.967 million divorces were registered—a slight reduction of 6,000 compared to the previous year.

Earlier this year, China also saw its second consecutive annual decline in birth rates, prompting a series of initiatives designed to encourage what leaders are calling a “new-era” culture of marriage and childbearing.

Many young Chinese citizens, however, are steering away from marriage or choosing to delay it indefinitely due to mounting concerns over job security and future prospects.

President Xi Jinping has emphasized the role of women in this cultural shift, highlighting their importance in fostering a "new trend of family."

